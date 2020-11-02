తెలుగు
      వీడు ఎవడు డిసైడ్ చేయడానికి.. బయపడేవాడేవడు లేడిక్కడ.. మాస్టర్, అబిజిత్ మధ్య కోపాగ్ని

      బిగ్ బాస్ లో జరిగే వివాదాల గురించి స్పెషల్ గా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. మాటలతోనే యుద్ధ వాతావరణం క్రియేట్ చేయగలరు. కొన్ని క్షణాల్లోనే కన్నెర్ర చేయగలరు. ఇక తెలుగు బిగ్ బాస్ షోలో గొడవల డోస్ అంతకంతకు పెరుగుతూనే ఉన్నాయి. గతంలో ఎప్పుడు లేని విధంగా అమ్మా రాజశేఖర్, అభిజిత్ మధ్యలో కూడా గొడవ జరగబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. నేడు ప్రసారం కాబోయే ఎపిసోడ్ కి సంబంధించిన ప్రోమో వచ్చింది. అందులో వారి కోపాగ్నికి ఒక్కసారిగా ఆ ప్రోమో వైరల్ అయ్యింది.

      కోపాన్ని కంట్రోల్ చేసిన నాగ్

      గడిచిన 56రోజులలో కూడా బిగ్ బాస్ షోలో అనేక రకాల గొడవలు జరిగాయి. కొన్నిటిపై నాగార్జున సీరియస్ అయ్యారు కూడా. గతంలో సోహైల్ కి ఏ రేంజ్ లో కోపం ఉండేదో స్పెషల్ గా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. ఆ మరుసటి వారమే నాగార్జున కౌంటర్ ఇవ్వడంతో సైలెంట్ అయ్యాడు. ఎవరు ఎంత రెచ్చగొట్టినా కూడా వీలైనంత వరకు కోపాన్ని కంట్రోల్ చేసుకుంటున్నాడు.

      అమ్మా రాజశేఖర్ vs అభిజిత్

      అయితే ఇటీవల మాస్టర్స్ అవినాష్ మధ్య జరిగిన గొడవ మాత్రం ఉహాలకందని స్థాయిలో ఉన్నట్లు అర్ధమవుతోంది. ఎపిసోడ్ పై ఒక్కసారిగా ఈ ప్రోమోతోనే అంచనాలు పెంచేశారు. నెవర్ బోఫోర్ అనేలా అభిజిత్ తనలోని కోపాన్ని చూపించడం హాట్ టాపిక్ గా మారింది. ఇక అమ్మా రాజశేఖర్ కూడా అభిజిత్ విషయంలో ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గలేదని తెలుస్తోంది.

      వాష్ రూమ్ లో అరుపులు

      కష్టపడి పైకివస్తే ఆ బాధేమిటో తెలుస్తుంది అని మాస్టర్ అనగా.. అందరు కష్టపడుతున్నారని అభిజిత్ కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చాడు. అంతే కాకుండా ప్రతిసారి అంత కష్టం ఇంత కష్టం అంటున్నావ్ అనడం ఏమిటో అని వాష్ రూమ్ లో అరిచేశాడు. దీంతో మాస్టర్.. నువ్వేం కష్టపడుతున్నావ్ నువ్వు చేయిర్ లోనే కూర్చొని ఉన్నావని చెప్పడంతో అభిజిత్ కి మరింత మండింది.

      వీడు ఎవడు డిసైడ్ చేయడానికి..

      అమ్మా రాజశేఖర్ అన్న ప్రతి మాటకు అభిజిత్ కూడా కౌంటర్ గట్టిగానే ఇస్తున్నాడు. ఇక నా ప్రవర్తన గురించి వీడు ఎవడు డిసైడ్ చేయడానికని మరింత ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశాడు. అంతే కాకుండా బయపడేవాడు ఎవడు. లేడిక్కడ అంటూ మరో

      English summary
      Whether or not she received such a craze as an anchor, Ariana gave herself the title of Bold Girl. The hustle and bustle in this young girl's house, which was seen with the entry of Bigg Boss 4th season, is not normal. Trying to impress with the daily comedy task is not going to be a workout in the range as expected either. There have already been a lot of satires on her voice.
      Story first published: Monday, November 2, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
