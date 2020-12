English summary

Bigg boss telugu 4 grand finale updates: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna annouces 10 lakhs to Syed Sohel Ryan and Mehaboob Dilse. Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals secret of Anil Ravipudi in Mahesh Babu's Shoot. Abijeet Duddala mother gets emotional in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale Abijeet duddala, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Ariana Glory, Dettadi Harika are in Top 5. Host Nag is organised the Grand event in his style