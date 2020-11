అతడిపై ముద్దుల వర్షం కురిపించిన మోనాల్.. కెప్టెన్సీ రేసులో ఆ ముగ్గురు

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's 11th week Captaincy Task: Monal kisses Akhil Sarthak in Birthday celebrations. Bigg Boss Telugu 10th week show updates: Mehaboob Dilse has eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu House in 10th week. Apart from that, Nominations for Elimination of 11 week has finished in the bigg Boss House. As per report, Abijeet, Lasya, Ariana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Harika, Monal Gajjar in the list. Before discussion, Hot discussion went between Akhil and Abijeet.