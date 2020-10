Bigg Boss Telugu 4 : Amma Rajashekar OR Sujatha Who Will Eliminate This Week?

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 4th Season's 5 week elimination update: Three are nine members in the nominations for The eliminations. Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohail, Lasya, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, Jordar Sujatha, Monal Gajjar are in the nomination list.