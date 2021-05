RIPTNR : ఇంత నిర్దయగా మంచివాళ్ళనే ఎందుకు.. మరెవరికి సాధ్యం కాదు.. ఐడ్రీమ్ చైర్మన్ ఎమోషనల్!

English summary

Popular Telugu YouTube host, film journalist and actor TNR aka Thummala Narsimha Reddy passed away today morning in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 related complications. TNR shot to fame as an actor with films such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das and George Reddy, among others. Recently Idream Chairman Chinna Vasudeva Reddy responded on TNR's Death.