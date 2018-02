English summary

Memu Saitham season 1 was a successful attempt to fill the lights of hope into the lives of unfortunate and vulnerable people of the society. Stars of the Telugu film Industry help the most unfortunate families of the society Portrayal of Roles in season 2 are Sweety Anuskha turns to be a daily coolie in a petrol pump in order to help a family to set up a blind school. Similarly another young Star Rakul Preeth works in a mobile canteen to save the family of an Auto driver family.