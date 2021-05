యాంకర్ ప్రదీప్ ఇంట్లో విషాదం..ఇష్టమైన వ్యక్తి మరణించడంతో శోకసంద్రంలో ప్రదీప్

English summary

TV anchor Pradeep Machiraju’s father Panduranga passed away on Saturday. Pandu Ranga Machiraju has been facing health issues of late and we learned that he breathed his last yesterday. Pradeep Machiraju is one of the celebrated TV hosts in the Telugu film industry. Pradeep also turned into a solo hero this year with the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.