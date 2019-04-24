ఎంటీవీ రియాల్టీ షో: ఒక్కొక్కరు అందుకునే రెమ్యూనరేషన్ ఎంతో తెలుసా?

'ఎంటీవీ రోడీస్'... ఇండియాలో బాగా పాపులరైన అడ్వంచర్ బేస్డ్ రియాల్టీ షో. రఘురామ్, రాజీవ్ లక్ష్మణ్, ఆర్జే అమిత్ క్రియేట్ చేసిన ఈ షో యువతను బాగా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. 2013లో మొదలవ్వగా ప్రస్తుతం 16వ సీజన్ రన్ అవుతోంది.
కొందరు ఇందులో బాగా పాపులర్ కావడంతో ఫస్ట్ సీజన్ నుంచి కంటిన్యూ అవుతున్నారు. ఈ షోలో పాల్గొన్నందుకు వారు అందుకుంటున్న రెమ్యూనరేషన్ వివరాలు బయటకు వచ్చాయి. ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్కు లక్షల్లో చార్జ్ చేస్తున్నారు.
రన్విజయ్ సింఘా
రన్విజయ్ సింఘా తొలి సీజన్లో పార్టిసిపేట్ చేశాడు. ఈ షోలో విజేతగా నిలవడం ద్వారా సెకండ్ సీజన్ హోస్ట్ చేసే అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్నాడు. ఇంతకు ముందు ఇతడు గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్గా షోలో కనిపించాడు. ఈ షోలో ఎక్కువకాలం అసోసియేట్ అయింది ఇతడే. ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్కు రూ. 11 నుంచి 12 లక్షలు అందుకుంటున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
నిఖిల్ చిన్నప్ప
పాపులర్ డిజే నిఖిల్ చిన్నప్ప కూడా ఈ షోతో చాలా కాలంగా అసోసియేట్ ఉన్నాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఇతడు షోలో గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్గా ఉన్నాడు. ఇతగాడికి ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్కు రూ. 9 లక్షల పేమెంట్ అందుతున్నట్లు సమాచారం. సెకండ్ హయ్యెస్ట్ పేమెంట్ ఇది.
ప్రిన్స్ నరులా
ప్రిన్స్ నరూలా ఇంతకు ముందు స్పిట్స్ విల్లా, బిగ్ బాస్ లాంటి రియాల్టీ షోలలో పాల్గొన్నాడు. ఎంటీవీ రోడీస్ ఎక్స్ 2 విజేతగా నిలిచాడు. 2016 నుంచి ఇతడు గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్గా కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్కు రూ. 7 లక్షల రెమ్యూనరేషన్ అందుకుంటాడట.
నేహా ధూపియా
ఈ షోలో బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్ నేహా ధూపియా కూడా 2016 నుంచి గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్గా ఉన్నారు. ఈ బ్యూటీ ప్రిన్స్ నరులాతో సమానంగా ఒక్కో ఓపిసోడ్ కోసం రూ. 7 లక్షలు తీసుకుంటోంది.
రాఫ్తార్, సందీప్ సింగ్
రాపర్ రాఫ్తార్ ఈ షోలో 2018లో గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్గా ఎంటరయ్యాడు. ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్ కోసం రూ. 4.5 లక్షలు అందుకుంటున్నట్లు సమాచారం. హాకీ ప్లేయర్ సందీప్ సింగ్ రూ. 4 లక్షలు ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్కు చార్జ్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
MTV Roadies is one of the popular adventure-based reality shows loved by youths. The show went on air in 2013 and Rannvijay Singha, who was one of the contestants, went to become the face of Roadies. The show, which was created by Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman and RJ Amit, is currently airing 16th season. Considering the huge hype of the show and the buzz surrounding the gang leaders, who have been associated with the show since a long time, as per TOI report, here's a look at how much they are being paid per episode.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more