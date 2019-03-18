ఆది సాయికుమార్, వేదిక జంటగా కొత్త సినిమా ప్రారంభం

English summary

Hero Aadi Saikumar has signed a Telugu-Tamil, bilingual and the film was formally launched monday. This new film of Aadi will be directed by Karthik Vignesh. Vedhika will be pairing with Aadi in this untitled movie and this is her fourth Telugu film. The regular shooting of the film will kick-start from March 25th in Talakona, Chittoor district.