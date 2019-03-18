ఆది సాయికుమార్, వేదిక జంటగా కొత్త సినిమా ప్రారంభం

ఆది సాయికుమార్, వేదిక హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా కొత్త సినిమా ప్రారంభం అయింది. తెలుగు, తమిళంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి కార్తీక్ విఘ్నేశ్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. అర్జున్ సురవరం చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించిన అరా సినిమాస్ పై.లి. బ్యానర్ వారు నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
గతంలో తెలుగులో విజయ దశమి, బాణం చిత్రాల్లో నటించిన వేదిక 2011లో చివరగా 'దగ్గరగా దూరంగా' అనే చిత్రంలో నటించింది. ఆ సినిమా తర్వాత మళ్లీ ఇన్నాళ్లకు తెలుగులో నటిస్తోంది. ప్రమకథా చిత్రంగా ఈ మూవీ ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది.
మార్చి 25 నుండి ఈ సినిమా రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ చిత్తూరు జిల్లాలోని తలకోనలో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. రోబో, 2.0 చిత్రాలకు అసోసియేట్ కెమెరామెన్గా పనిచేసిన గౌతమ్ జార్జ్ ఈ చిత్రానికి సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. సి.సత్య సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్ర నిర్మాణంలో న్యూ ఏజ్ సినిమా, తిరు కుమరన్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ అసోసియేట్ అవుతున్నారు. మిగతా నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలను త్వరలోనే తెలియజేస్తారు.
Hero Aadi Saikumar has signed a Telugu-Tamil, bilingual and the film was formally launched monday. This new film of Aadi will be directed by Karthik Vignesh. Vedhika will be pairing with Aadi in this untitled movie and this is her fourth Telugu film. The regular shooting of the film will kick-start from March 25th in Talakona, Chittoor district.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
