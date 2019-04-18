మురళీమోహన్‌ ఇంట్లో విషాదం.. 100 ఏళ్ల మాతృమూర్తి కన్నుమూత

సినీ నటుడు, వ్యాపారవేత్త, మాజీ ఎంపీ మాగంటి మురళీమోహన్ ఇంట్లో విషాదం నెలకొన్నది. మురళీమోహన్కు మాతృవియోగం సంభవించింది. ఆయన తల్లి మాగంటి వసుమతిదేవి గురువారం ఉదయం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆమె వయసు 100 సంవత్సరాలు. మాతృవియోగంతో విషాదంలో మునిగిన మురళీ మోహన్కు సినీ, రాజకీయ, వ్యాపారవర్గాలు, ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
మురళీమోహన్ తల్లి వసుమతిదేవి అంత్యక్రియలు శుక్రవారం జరుగునున్నాయి. విజయవాడలోని జేఎన్ రోడ్లోని మురళీమోహన్ ఇంటి నుంచి అంత్యక్రియల యాత్ర ప్రారంభవుతుందని కుటుంబం సభ్యులు వెల్లడించారు.
గత పార్లమెంట్ ఎన్నికల్లో మురళీ మోహన్ రాజమండ్రి లోక్సభ నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి ఎంపికయ్యారు. ఈసారి జరిగిన ఎన్నికలకు ఆయన దూరంగా ఉన్నారు. మురళీమోహన్ తరుఫున ఆయన కోడలు రూప బరిలోకి దిగారు. ఇటీవల ముగిసిన ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించిన ఫలితాలు మే 23న వెలువడనున్నాయి.
Actor Politician Murali Mohan last his mother. His mother Maganti Vasumati Devi passes away in Vijayawada on Thursday. Final rituals will be conducted on Friday. Many film personalities and Politicians has expressed his condolences.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
