English summary

Popular Tollywood production houses People Media Factory and Abishek Agarwal Arts are joining hands and bankrolling a new project in Telugu. 'Brochevarevarura' actor Sree Vishnu has been signed on to play the lead role for the film which will be directed by debutante Hasith Goli. Interestingly, Hasith was part of Sree Vishnu's previous hits like 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura' and worked in the direction team alongside Vivek Athreya