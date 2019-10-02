తెలుగు
    పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ ఆర్ట్స్ బ్యానర్‌లో శ్రీవిష్ణు

    By
    |

    ప్రముఖ చలన చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ ఆర్ట్స్ సంయుక్తంగా ఓ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించనున్నాయి. యువ కథానాయకుడు శ్రీవిష్ణు హీరోగా హాసిత్ గోలి దర్శకత్వంలో ఓ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించటానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తోంది. శ్రీవిష్ణు హీరోగా ఇటీవల విడుదల అయి ఘన విజయం సాధించిన 'మెంటల్ మదిలో', 'బ్రోచేవారెవరురా' చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు వివేక్ ఆత్రేయ రచన దర్శకత్వ టీమ్ లో ప్రతిభ కనబరచిన 'హాసిత్ గోలి' ని ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా దర్శకునిగా చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు టి.జి.విశ్వప్రసాద్,అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ పరిచయం చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంతో మరో భారీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌లో సినిమా చేయడం సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. హీరోయిన్‌ను ఎంపిక చేసే పనిలో నిర్మాతలు ఉన్నారు.

    శ్రీవిష్ణు,హాసిత్ గోలి వంటి ప్రతిభ కలిగినవారితో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించటం ఎంతో ఆనందంగా ఉంది. ఒక వినూత్నమైన కథతో రూపొందనున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ ఈ ఏడాది చివరిలో ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. చిత్రంలోని ఇతర నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలు కొద్ది రోజులలోనే ప్రకటిస్తామని ఈ చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు టి.జి.విశ్వప్రసాద్,అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ తెలిపారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సహ నిర్మాతలు వివేక్ కూచి భొట్ల, కీర్తి చౌదరి.

    Actor Sree Vishnu in People Media Factory project

    శ్రీవిష్ణు విషయానికి వస్తే.. వరుస హిట్లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. మెంటల్ మదిలో, నీది నాది ఒకే కథ, బ్రోచేవారెవరురా అనే చిత్రాలు ఆయన కెరీర్‌లో భారీ విజయాలుగా నిలిచాయి. ఉన్నది ఒకటే జిందగీ, వీర భోగ వసంతరాయలు ఆయనకు మంచి పేరు తెచ్చిపెట్టాయి.

    English summary
    Popular Tollywood production houses People Media Factory and Abishek Agarwal Arts are joining hands and bankrolling a new project in Telugu. 'Brochevarevarura' actor Sree Vishnu has been signed on to play the lead role for the film which will be directed by debutante Hasith Goli. Interestingly, Hasith was part of Sree Vishnu's previous hits like 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura' and worked in the direction team alongside Vivek Athreya
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 19:22 [IST]
