English summary

Alludu Adhurs is an upcoming 2021 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama comedy film written and directed by Santosh Srinivas and produced by Gorrela Subrahmanyam with Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj playing lead roles in the film. The film will be released on 15 January 2021 coinciding with Sankranthi. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.