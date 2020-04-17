‘సీసీసీ’ని కొనియాడిన బిగ్‌ బీ.. మీరెప్పుడూ మార్గనిర్దేశకులేనన్న చిరు

amitabh bachchan rao daggubati family covid 19 crisis corona crisis charity venkatesh suresh babu rana chiranjeevi mahesh babu nagarjuna vishwaksen sharwanad dil raju vennela kishore sam
English summary
Amitabh Bachchan Praises Chiranjeevi And CCC. T 3504 - I understand #CoronaCrisisCharity was set up with KChirutweets ( chiranjeevi) as chairman to aid the daily wage film workers in Telugu States. Over Rs.8 Cr has been collected through contributions from several celebrities, actors & good samaritans. #CCC is using the contributions to door deliver essential supplies and food to nearly 12000 daily wage workers & their families for a month or longer if necessary. I congratulate all the contributors and the entire team of #CoronaCrisisCharity involved in this humanitarian mission. Keep up the amazing work!
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 20:54 [IST]