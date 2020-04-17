‘సీసీసీ’ని కొనియాడిన బిగ్‌ బీ.. మీరెప్పుడూ మార్గనిర్దేశకులేనన్న చిరు

Thank you so very much Amit ji @SrBachchan Your words of encouragement will give us even greater motivation to strive and serve better. You will always be a guiding force.

English summary

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Chiranjeevi And CCC. T 3504 - I understand #CoronaCrisisCharity was set up with KChirutweets ( chiranjeevi) as chairman to aid the daily wage film workers in Telugu States. Over Rs.8 Cr has been collected through contributions from several celebrities, actors & good samaritans. #CCC is using the contributions to door deliver essential supplies and food to nearly 12000 daily wage workers & their families for a month or longer if necessary. I congratulate all the contributors and the entire team of #CoronaCrisisCharity involved in this humanitarian mission. Keep up the amazing work!