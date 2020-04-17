తెలుగు
      ‘సీసీసీ’ని కొనియాడిన బిగ్‌ బీ.. మీరెప్పుడూ మార్గనిర్దేశకులేనన్న చిరు

      శర వేగంగా విస్తరిస్తున్న కరోనా వైరస్ కట్టడికి లాక్ డౌన్ విధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే లాక్ డౌన్ వల్ల ఎంతో మంది ఉపాధిని కోల్పోతున్నారు. దినసరి కూలీలు, రోజువారి కార్మికుల పరిస్థితి మరీ దయనీయంగా ఉంది. సినీ పరిశ్రమ మూత పడటంతో రోజూ వారి సీనీ శ్రామికులకు తినడానికి తిండిలేకుండా పోతోంది. వీరిని ఆదుకునేందుకు చిరంజీవి ముందుకు వచ్చి కరోనా క్రైసిస్ ఛారిటీ (సీసీసీ)ని స్థాపించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ముందుగా కోటి రూపాయల విరాళాన్ని ప్రకటించిన చిరు.. తోటి నటీనటులకు పిలుపునిచ్చాడు. దీంతో విరాళాలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. ఎంతో మందికి నిత్యావసర సరుకులు అందిస్తూ కార్మికులకు తోడుగా నిలబడుతోంది సీసీసీ. ఇలాంటి సీసీసీపై బాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ అమితాబ్ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు.

      ఈ మేరకు బిగ్ బీ ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. 'తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోని సినీ కార్మికులను ఆదుకునేందుకు చిరంజీవి ఈ సీసీసీ (కరోనా క్రైసిస్ ఛారిటీని స్థాపించాడని తెలుసు.. ఎంతోమంది సెలెబ్రిటీలు, తోటీ హీరోలు, మంచి మనుషుల ద్వారా దాదాపు 8 కోట్లకు పైగా విరాళాలు సేకరించారు. ఆపదలో ఉన్నవారు, అవసరైమన వారికి దాదాపు 12 వేలమందికి నిత్యావసర సరుకులను డోర్ డెలీవరి చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ గొప్ప కార్యక్రమంలో పాలు పంచుకున్న ప్రతీ ఒక్కరినీ అభినందిస్తున్నాను. ఇలాంటివి మరిన్ని చేయండ'ని ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

      ఈ ట్వీట్‌కు స్పందించిన చిరు అమితాబ్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపాడు. ఈ మేరకు ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. 'మీరు అన్న మాటలు మాకెంతో ప్రోత్సాహాన్ని ఇచ్చాయి.. మీ మాటలు మేము ఇంకా మంచి పనులు చేసేలా దోహదపడతాయి.. మీరే మాకెప్పుడూ మార్గ నిర్దేశకులు మమ్మల్ని నడిపించే శక్తి మీరే'నని పేర్కొన్నాడు.

      Amitabh Bachchan Praises Chiranjeevi And CCC. T 3504 - I understand #CoronaCrisisCharity was set up with KChirutweets ( chiranjeevi) as chairman to aid the daily wage film workers in Telugu States. Over Rs.8 Cr has been collected through contributions from several celebrities, actors & good samaritans. #CCC is using the contributions to door deliver essential supplies and food to nearly 12000 daily wage workers & their families for a month or longer if necessary. I congratulate all the contributors and the entire team of #CoronaCrisisCharity involved in this humanitarian mission. Keep up the amazing work!
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 20:54 [IST]
