తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ తమ్ముడు తొలి చిత్రం ‘దొరసాని’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

    By
    |

    పెళ్లి చూపులు, అర్జున్ రెడ్డి, గీత గోవిందం సినిమాలతో టాలీవుడ్లో అతితక్కువ కాలంలోనే స్టార్ హీరో రేంజికి ఎదిగిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ వారసత్వంతో త్వరలో ఆయన సోదరుడు ఇండస్ట్రీలోకి అడుగు పెడుతున్నాడు. 'దొరసాని' అనే సినిమా ద్వారా విజయ్ సోదరుడు ఆనంద్ దేవరకొండ హీరోగా పరిచయం కాబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    'దొరసాని'లో ఆనంద్ దేవరకొండకు జోడీగా హీరో రాజశేఖర్‌ రెండో కూతురు శివాత్మిక హీరోయిన్‌గా పరిచయం అవుతోంది. 'పెళ్లి చూపులు' నిర్మాత యష్ రంగినేని, మధుర శ్రీధర్‌లు నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమా సురేష్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌ సమర్పణలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    Anand Deverakonda, Sivatmika debut film Dorasani release date

    జులై 5వ తేదీన 'దొరసాని' రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ మూవీ ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ దశలో ఉంది. తెలంగాణ విలేజ్ ప్రాంతానికి సంబంధించిన కథతో ఈ సినిమా సాగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ కెవిఆర్ మహేంద్ర దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఆనంద్ దేవరకొండ, శివాత్మిక ఇద్దరూ నటనకు కొత్త కావడంతో సినిమా మొదలవ్వడానికి ముందే యాక్టింగ్ వర్క్ షాపులో శిక్షణ తీసుకున్నారు. సినిమా కథకు తగిన విధంగా తెలంగాణ స్లాంగ్, యాక్టింగ్ స్కిల్స్ ఇందులో నేర్పించారట.

    తన సోదరుడు హీరోగా పరిచయం కాబోతున్న మూవీ కావడంతో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ 'దొరసాని' ప్రమోషన్లలో కీలకంగా వ్యవహరించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. జూన్ మూడో వారం నుంచి 'దొరసాని' ప్రమోషన్స్ షురూ చేసేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారట.

    English summary
    Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda and Rajasekhar and Jeevitha’s younger daughter Sivatmika are all set to make their silver screen debut very soon. Their debut film is titled Dorasani and it is set in Telangana backdrop. The movie releasing on July 5th.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue