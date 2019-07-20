తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    14 వసంతాల అనుష్క శెట్టి.. నిశ్శబ్దంగా టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌తో

    By
    |

    అనుష్క ''నిశ్శబ్దం'' ప్రచార చిత్రం విడుదల తెలుగు, త‌మిళ్, ఇంగ్లీషు, హిందీ మరియు మ‌ల‌యాళం భాష‌ల్లో ఈ ఏడాది చివ‌రిలో విడుదల కానున్న అనుష్క 'నిశ్శబ్దం' ప్రచార చిత్రం విడుదల ప్ర‌ముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌లు పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్ట‌రీ, కోన ఫిల్మ్ కార్పోరేష‌న్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న తొలి క్రాస్ ఓవ‌ర్ చిత్రం ''నిశ్శబ్దం'. టాలీవుడ్, కోలీవుడ్, హాలీవుడ్ న‌టీన‌టుల‌తో అత్యంత ప్ర‌తిష్టాత్మ‌కంగా ఈ సినిమా రూపొందుతోంది.

    సుప్రసిద్ధ నాయిక అనుష్క శెట్టి న‌టిగా 14 సంవ‌త్స‌రాలు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న సంద‌ర్భంగా ''నిశ్శబ్దం'' టైటిల్ ప్రచార చిత్రం విడుదల చేయ‌డం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని చిత్ర నిర్మాత‌లు తెలియ‌చేసారు.

    Anushka Shetty compeleting 14 successful years in the film industry

    అమెరికా లోని సియాటల్ లో షూటింగ్ జ‌రుపుకుంటున్న ఈ సినిమా దాదాపు పూర్తయింది. పోస్ట్ ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్ వ‌ర్క్ అంతా యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ లోనే జ‌ర‌గ‌నుంది.

    చిత్ర నిర్మాత‌లు టి.జి.విశ్వ‌ప్ర‌సాద్, వివేక్ కూచిభోట్ల‌, కోన వెంక‌ట్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగు, త‌మిళ్, ఇంగ్లీషు, హిందీ & మ‌ల‌యాళం ఈ 5 భాష‌ల్లో ఈ సంవ‌త్స‌రం చివ‌రిలో భారీ స్ధాయిలో రిలీజ్ చేయ‌డానికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    అనుష్క శెట్టి, ఆర్.మాధ‌వ‌న్, అంజ‌లి, మైఖేల్ మ్యాడ‌స‌న్, షాలిని పాండే, సుబ్బ‌రాజు, శ్రీనివాస అవ‌స‌రాల‌, హంట‌ర్ ఓ హ‌రో మెయిన్ రోల్స్ తదితరులు

    సంగీతం - గోపీ సుంద‌ర్,

    ఎడిటింగ్ - ప్రవీణ్ పూడి,

    ఆర్ట్ - చాడ్ రాప్టోర్,

    స్టైలీష్ట్ - నీర‌జ కోన‌,

    స్టంట్స్ - ఆలెక్స్ టెర్జీఫ్,

    సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ - షానియ‌ల్ డియో,

    స్క్రీన్ ప్లే,

    డైలాగ్స్ - కోన వెంక‌ట్,

    స్టోరీ & డైరెక్ష‌న్ - హేమంత్ మ‌ధుక‌ర్;

    సహ నిర్మాత: వివేక్ కూచిభొట్ల;

    నిర్మాతలు: టి.జి.విశ్వప్రసాద్, కోన వెంకట్

    More ANUSHKA SHETTY News

    English summary
    People Media factory & Kona film company’s first cross over film Nishabdham with Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood Stars is very much happy and delighted to release the title poster on the occasion of Anushka Shetty compeleting 14 successful years in the film industry. The production of the movie is being done in Seattle and is near to completion. The post production wil happen completely in the United States.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue