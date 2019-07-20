అనుష్క ''నిశ్శబ్దం'' ప్రచార చిత్రం విడుదల తెలుగు, తమిళ్, ఇంగ్లీషు, హిందీ మరియు మలయాళం భాషల్లో ఈ ఏడాది చివరిలో విడుదల కానున్న అనుష్క 'నిశ్శబ్దం' ప్రచార చిత్రం విడుదల ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, కోన ఫిల్మ్ కార్పోరేషన్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న తొలి క్రాస్ ఓవర్ చిత్రం ''నిశ్శబ్దం'. టాలీవుడ్, కోలీవుడ్, హాలీవుడ్ నటీనటులతో అత్యంత ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా ఈ సినిమా రూపొందుతోంది.
సుప్రసిద్ధ నాయిక అనుష్క శెట్టి నటిగా 14 సంవత్సరాలు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న సందర్భంగా ''నిశ్శబ్దం'' టైటిల్ ప్రచార చిత్రం విడుదల చేయడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉందని చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు తెలియచేసారు.
అమెరికా లోని సియాటల్ లో షూటింగ్ జరుపుకుంటున్న ఈ సినిమా దాదాపు పూర్తయింది. పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ వర్క్ అంతా యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ లోనే జరగనుంది.
చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు టి.జి.విశ్వప్రసాద్, వివేక్ కూచిభోట్ల, కోన వెంకట్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగు, తమిళ్, ఇంగ్లీషు, హిందీ & మలయాళం ఈ 5 భాషల్లో ఈ సంవత్సరం చివరిలో భారీ స్ధాయిలో రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
అనుష్క శెట్టి, ఆర్.మాధవన్, అంజలి, మైఖేల్ మ్యాడసన్, షాలిని పాండే, సుబ్బరాజు, శ్రీనివాస అవసరాల, హంటర్ ఓ హరో మెయిన్ రోల్స్ తదితరులు
People Media factory & Kona film company’s first cross over film Nishabdham with Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood Stars is very much happy and delighted to release the title poster on the occasion of Anushka Shetty compeleting 14 successful years in the film industry. The production of the movie is being done in Seattle and is near to completion. The post production wil happen completely in the United States.
Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
