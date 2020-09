English summary

Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham set to release in Amazon Prime Video on October 2. Amazon prime confirmed that Your silence will protect you. #NishabdhamOnPrime, premieres October 2 in Telugu and Tamil, with dub in Malayalam! #AnushkaShetty ActorMadhavan yoursanjali actorsubbaraju #ShaliniPandey hemantmadhukar #TGVishwaPrasad konavenkat99 vivekkuchibotla.