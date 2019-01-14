అఫీషియల్: మార్చిలో అనుష్క శెట్టి అమెరికాకు.. కొత్త సినిమా వివరాలు ఇవే..

anushka shetty anjali shalini pandey michael madsen madhavan silence kill bill మైఖేల్ మ్యాడ్సన్ అనుష్క శెట్టి మాధవన్ సైలెన్స్ కిల్ బిల్
English summary
People Media factory and Kona Film corporation have come together to produce a first cross over film with Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood actors. It’s a star studded film with Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas etc. kona venkat, Gopi sundar, Shanneil Deo, Gopimohan, and Neeraja kona or Technicians. Few top Hollywood actors & technicians are also being signed and their details will be revealed soon. The shoot of this film will begin from March in the United States of America. It’s a Horror thriller which is being directed by Hemanth Madhukar. All other details will be revealed once the shoot begins. It’s a 2019 release says producers T.G.Viswaprasad, Konavenkat.
Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:09 [IST]