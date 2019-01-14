అఫీషియల్: మార్చిలో అనుష్క శెట్టి అమెరికాకు.. కొత్త సినిమా వివరాలు ఇవే..

We are also proud to be associated with some top technicians from India @Gopisunder1 Shaneil Deo (DOP), @Gopimohan @NeerajaKona and some great technicians from Hollywood whose names will be revealed soon.. Shoot begins from March 2019.

Yesss.. @KonaFilmCorp & @peoplemediafcy are proud to be associated with this prestigious project. A first South-Hollywood cross over film with the star studded cast of @ActorMadhavan #Anushka @yoursanjali @ShaliniPandey_ @actorsubbaraju and some top Hollywood actors 👍 pic.twitter.com/0RtGeaFrFH

People Media factory and Kona Film corporation have come together to produce a first cross over film with Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood actors. It’s a star studded film with Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas etc. kona venkat, Gopi sundar, Shanneil Deo, Gopimohan, and Neeraja kona or Technicians. Few top Hollywood actors & technicians are also being signed and their details will be revealed soon. The shoot of this film will begin from March in the United States of America. It’s a Horror thriller which is being directed by Hemanth Madhukar. All other details will be revealed once the shoot begins. It’s a 2019 release says producers T.G.Viswaprasad, Konavenkat.