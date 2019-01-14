తెలుగు
    అఫీషియల్: మార్చిలో అనుష్క శెట్టి అమెరికాకు.. కొత్త సినిమా వివరాలు ఇవే..

    బహుభాషా నటుడు మాధవన్, అనుష్క శెట్టి, అంజలి, షాలిని పాండే ప్రధాన తారాగణంగా మార్చి నెలలో 'పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, కోన ఫిలిం కార్పొరేషన్ చిత్రం సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న సైలెన్స్ చిత్రం అమెరికాలో ప్రారంభం కానున్నది.

    ప్రముఖ చలన చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, కోన ఫిలిం కార్పొరేషన్ సంయుక్తంగా ఓ చిత్రాన్ని పలుభాషలలో నిర్మించటానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి హేమంత్ మధుకర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. కోన వెంకట్, గోపి సుందర్, షనీల్ డియో, గోపి మోహన్, నీరజ కోన ఈ చిత్రానికి సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు. ఇతర తారాగణం, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలు త్వరలోనే తెలియజేస్తామని చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిసింది.

    Anushka Shettys Silence will go sets in March

    తెలుగు, తమిళం, హాలీవుడ్ నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు తో నిర్మితమవుతున్న తొలి క్రాస్ ఓవర్ చిత్రమిది. 'హార్రర్ ధ్రిల్లర్' గా రూపొందుతున్నఈ చిత్రంలో బహుభాషా నటుడు మాధవన్, అనుష్క శెట్టి, అంజలి, షాలిని పాండే, అవసరాల శ్రీనివాస్, సుబ్బరాజు లు ప్రధాన పాత్రలలో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    మార్చి నెలలో చిత్రం షూటింగ్ అమెరికాలో ప్రారంభమవుతుందని, 2019 ద్వితీయార్ధంలో చిత్రం విడుదల అవుతుందని, సినిమా ప్రేక్షకులకు, అభిమానులకు, మీడియా వారికి చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థల అధినేతలు టి.జి.విశ్వప్రసాద్, కోన వెంకట్ లు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

    అనుష్క శెట్టి

    English summary
    People Media factory and Kona Film corporation have come together to produce a first cross over film with Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood actors. It’s a star studded film with Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas etc. kona venkat, Gopi sundar, Shanneil Deo, Gopimohan, and Neeraja kona or Technicians. Few top Hollywood actors & technicians are also being signed and their details will be revealed soon. The shoot of this film will begin from March in the United States of America. It’s a Horror thriller which is being directed by Hemanth Madhukar. All other details will be revealed once the shoot begins. It’s a 2019 release says producers T.G.Viswaprasad, Konavenkat.
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
