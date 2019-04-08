శూర్పణఖ మళ్లీ పుడితే.. కొత్తగా చెప్పబోతున్న దర్శకుడు, జాతీయ అవార్డు గ్రహీత..

English summary

Bhargava, who got National Film Award ( Golden Lotus) with the 1st Ever Telugu Animation Film “Kittu” has teamed up with CR Productions for the Mythological Social Comedy Film “Shoorpanakha”, which started on the occasion of Ugadi today. Speaking on the occasion Writer-Director Bhargava hinted that this is a film with Shoorpanakha in Ramayana as the central character. What would happen if Shoorpanakha comes to the contemporary world