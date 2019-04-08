శూర్పణఖ మళ్లీ పుడితే.. కొత్తగా చెప్పబోతున్న దర్శకుడు, జాతీయ అవార్డు గ్రహీత..

తెలుగులో మొట్టమొదటి యానిమేషన్ చిత్రం "కిట్టు " (2006) తో జాతీయ అవార్డు గెలుచుకున్న నిర్మాత భార్గవ దర్శకత్వంలో "శూర్పణఖ " పేరుతో ఒక చిత్రం రూపొందనుంది . భార్గవ పిక్చర్స్ , కాస్మిక్ రే ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్లపై భార్గవ , D.R రెడ్డి సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మించనున్నారు . ఈ సందర్భంగా రచయిత , దర్శకుడు భార్గవ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ''మైథలాజికల్ సోషల్ కామెడీ చిత్రం ఇది. రామాయణంలో కీలకమైన మలుపులు శూర్పణఖ వల్లనే సంభవించాయి.
శూర్పణఖ ప్రస్తుత సమకాలీన సమాజంలోకి వస్తే పరిణామాలు ఎలా ఉంటాయి అనే కధాంశంతో ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతుంది . అసలు శూర్పణఖ ఇప్పుడు ఎలా వచ్చింది? అసలు వచ్చి ఏం చేసింది? అనేది చాలా ఆసక్తికరంగా ఉంటుంది. ఒక విధంగా చెప్పాలంటే ఈ చిత్రం శూర్పణఖ దృక్కోణం నుండి రామాయణం చెప్పడమే! శూర్పణఖ ఏ విధంగా అప్పటి లంకను , ఇప్పటి సమాజంతో, అలాగే అప్పటి ప్రజల్ని ఇప్పటి ప్రజలతో ఎలా పోలుస్తుందో ఈ చిత్రంలో కథ గా అల్లడం జరిగింది'' అని తెలిపారు.
చిత్ర నిర్మాతలలో ఒకరైన D.R రెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ ''శూర్పణఖ పాత్ర ని ఒక ప్రముఖ నటి చేయబోతుంది . ఆ వివరాలు మరియు మిగిలిన నటీనటులు , సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు తదితర వివరాలను త్వరలో వెల్లడిస్తాం . ఈ చిత్రం లో vfx కు అధిక ప్రాధాన్యత ఉండడం వలన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పకడ్బందీగా చేసుకుంటున్నాం . వచ్చే నెలలో మొదటి షెడ్యూల్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది '' అని తెలిపారు .
ఈ చిత్రానికి కథ , మాటలు, కథనం , దర్శకత్వము - భార్గవ .
నిర్మాతలు: భార్గవ, D.R రెడ్డి
బ్యానర్స్: భార్గవ పిక్చర్స్, కాస్మిక్ రే ప్రొడక్షన్స్.
Bhargava, who got National Film Award ( Golden Lotus) with the 1st Ever Telugu Animation Film “Kittu” has teamed up with CR Productions for the Mythological Social Comedy Film “Shoorpanakha”, which started on the occasion of Ugadi today. Speaking on the occasion Writer-Director Bhargava hinted that this is a film with Shoorpanakha in Ramayana as the central character. What would happen if Shoorpanakha comes to the contemporary world
