CM KCR Birthday: తెలంగాణ సీఎం కోసం మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి గొప్ప నిర్ణయం

English summary

Mega Star Chiranjeevi in a statement stated that every citizen should join hands with Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh kumar endeavor of Koti Vruksha archana on the occasion of CM KCR birthday. He added that all of us should not only plant saplings but also nurture them to grow. Megastar while wishing Honourable CM a very happy Birthday, requested for the mass participation of people in "Koti Vruksha archana" as this efforts would take a step forward in realization of CM KCRs Vision of Green Telangana.