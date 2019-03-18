హీరో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ కథానాయకుడిగా మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్, బిగ్ బెన్ సినిమాస్ పతాకాలపై... భరత్ కమ్మ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం "డియర్ కామ్రేడ్". రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తుంది. "ఫైట్ ఫర్ వాట్ యు లవ్" అనేది ఉపశీర్షిక.
తెలుగుతో పాటు తమిళం, మలయాళం, కన్నడ భాషల్లో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మే 31న గ్రాండ్ రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా మార్చి 17న టీజర్ విడుదల చేయగా అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వచ్చింది. యాక్షన్, రొమాన్స్ కలగలిపి ఈ టీజర్ విడుదల చేశారు.
24 గంటల్లో ఈ టీజర్ 5.5 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్తో పాటు 2 లక్షలకుపైగా లైక్స్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. యూట్యూబ్లో సౌతిండియాలో ట్రెడింగ్ నెం.1గా నిలిచింది. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మికలపై చిత్రీకరించిన ముద్దుసీన్ టీజర్లో మరింత హైలెట్ అవ్వడంతో పాటు సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచింది. 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' స్థాయిలో ఎక్స్పెక్టేషన్స్ పెరిగాయి.
విజయ్, రష్మిక నటించిన గత చిత్రం 'గీత గోవిందం' బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ విజయం అందుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో వీరి కాంబినేషన్లో వస్తున్న రెండు సినిమా కావడంతో ప్రేక్షకుల్లో 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్'పై ఆసక్తి పెరిగింది.
DearComradeTeaser gets 5.5 million views and 200K+ LIKES and trending #1 across South India. Sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie ‘Dear Comrade’ teaser released in four south Indian languages. Bharat Kamma is directing the movie and it is his debut. Effervescent beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead role and it is the second film of Vijay and Rashmika after a blockbuster.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
