సందీప్ కిషన్ కోసం ఇద్దరు దర్శకులు అతిథులుగా.. తమన్ క్రేజీ ట్వీట్

యువ హీరో సందీప్ కిషన్ హీరోగా నటిస్తూ, నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'నిను వీడని నీడను నేనే'. కార్తీక్ రాజు దర్శకుడు. ఏకే ఎంట్టైన్మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత అనిల్ సుంకర సమర్పణలో వెంకటాద్రి టాకీస్ (ప్రొడక్షన్ నంబర్ 1), వి స్టూడియోస్, విస్తా డ్రీమ్ మర్చంట్స్ పతాకాలపై సినిమా తెరకెక్కుతోంది. దయా పన్నెం, సందీప్ కిషన్, విజి సుబ్రహ్మణ్యన్ నిర్మాతలు. సందీప్ కిషన్ సరసన అన్యా సింగ్ కథానాయికగా నటిస్తున్నారు. జూలై 12న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో అతిథి పాత్రల్లో దర్శకులు విఐ ఆనంద్, కార్తీక్ నరేన్, కథానాయిక మాళవిక నాయర్ నటించారు. వీరు ముగ్గురు సందీప్ కిషన్కి మంచి మిత్రులు.
సందీప్ కిషన్ హీరోగా నటించిన 'టైగర్' చిత్రానికి విఐ ఆనంద్ దర్శకుడు. ప్రస్తుతం మాస్ మహారాజ్ రవితేజ 'డిస్కో రాజా' చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. అలాగే, సందీప్ కిషన్ నటించిన ఓ తమిళ చిత్రానికి కార్తీక్ నరేన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఆయన దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఓ తమిళ సినిమా తెలుగులో 'డి 16' పేరుతో విడుదలై మంచి విజయం సాధించింది. వీరిద్దరూ సందీప్ కిషన్ అడగ్గానే ఆయన కోసం అతిథి పాత్రల్లో నటించారు.
ప్రస్తుతం నిను వీడని నీడను నేనే సినిమా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుగుతున్నాయి. సంగీత దర్శకుడు ఎస్.ఎస్. తమన్ రీరికార్డింగ్ చేస్తున్నారు.
ఇటీవల ఈ సినిమాలో తొలి పాట, ప్రముఖ స్టయిలిస్ట్ నీరజ కోన రాసిన టైటిల్ సాంగ్ 'నిను వీడని నీడను నేనే' విడుదలైంది. ఈ పాటకు శ్రోతల నుంచి అద్భుత స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. అలాగే, ఈ సినిమాలో ఫన్, హై ఎనర్జిటిక్ సాంగ్ 'ఎక్స్క్యూజ్ మీ రాక్షసి ...'ను హీరో సిద్ధార్థ్ పాడారు. త్వరలో ఈ పాట విడుదల కానుంది. "సినిమా బాగా వచ్చింది. సందీప్ కిషన్ అద్భుతంగా చేశాడు. రీ రికార్డింగ్ చేస్తూ ఎగ్జయిటయ్యను" అని ఎస్.ఎస్. తమన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. త్వరలో పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు, సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు పూర్తి చేసి జూలై 12న చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.
Directors turn actors for Sundeep Kishan's movie 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene', an emotional horror entertainer, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The hero is producing this novel movie on Venkatadri Talkies (Production No. 1) in association with V Studios and Vista Dream Merchants. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, Anya Singh is the female lead. The makers are glad that the film will feature guest roles by some well-known names. Director Vi Anand, Kollywood filmmaker Karthick Naren, and actress Malavika Nair will be seen in guest roles. They are all very good friends of Sundeep Kishan.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 19:13 [IST]
