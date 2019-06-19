సందీప్ కిషన్ కోసం ఇద్దరు దర్శకులు అతిథులుగా.. తమన్ క్రేజీ ట్వీట్

English summary

Directors turn actors for Sundeep Kishan's movie 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene', an emotional horror entertainer, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The hero is producing this novel movie on Venkatadri Talkies (Production No. 1) in association with V Studios and Vista Dream Merchants. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, Anya Singh is the female lead. The makers are glad that the film will feature guest roles by some well-known names. Director Vi Anand, Kollywood filmmaker Karthick Naren, and actress Malavika Nair will be seen in guest roles. They are all very good friends of Sundeep Kishan.