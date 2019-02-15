ఫస్ట్ లుక్: ఆసక్తిరేకెత్తిస్తున్న ‘నరకాసుడు’ పోస్టర్

అరవిందస్వామి, సందీప్ కిషన్, శ్రీయ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'నరకాసురుడు'. తమిళంలో 'నరగాసూరన్' పేరుతో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో 'నరకాసురుడు' అనువదించి విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు. శుక్రవారం ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల చేయగా మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది.
కార్తీక్ నరేన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ పాంటసీ థ్రిల్లర్గా ఉండబోతోంది. డబ్బింగ్ కార్యక్రమాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ సమ్మర్లో రిలీజ్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. తెలుగులో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని కోనేరు సత్యనారాయణ రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారు.
2018 ఆగస్టులోనే 'నరకాసుడు' ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. అరవింద్ స్వామి భార్య పాత్రలో హీరోయన్ శ్రీయ నటించింది. ఆమెకు సంబంధించిన ఇష్యూ చూట్టూ సినిమా నడుస్తుంది. కీలకమైన పాత్రలో సందీప్ కిషన్ నటించాడు. 'నరకాసురుడు' గురించి అన్వేషించే పాత్రలో సందీప్ కనిపిస్తాడని టాక్.
The first look of ‘Narakasurudu’ featuring Aravind Swami, Sundeep Kishan and Shriya Saran in the lead roles is released. All the lead cast are seen in intense look in the first look poster and is not an ordinary one. ‘Narakasurudu’ is the official dubbed version of Tamil movie ‘Naragasooran’ written and directed by Karthick Naren. This is a thriller and as per director this is the second installment of the thriller trilogy.
Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
