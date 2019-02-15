ఫస్ట్ లుక్: ఆసక్తిరేకెత్తిస్తున్న ‘నరకాసుడు’ పోస్టర్

English summary

The first look of ‘Narakasurudu’ featuring Aravind Swami, Sundeep Kishan and Shriya Saran in the lead roles is released. All the lead cast are seen in intense look in the first look poster and is not an ordinary one. ‘Narakasurudu’ is the official dubbed version of Tamil movie ‘Naragasooran’ written and directed by Karthick Naren. This is a thriller and as per director this is the second installment of the thriller trilogy.