RX100 ఫేమ్ కార్తికేయ హీరోగా, మలయాళ భామ అనఘ నాయికగా తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం గుణ 369. బోయపాటి శ్రీను దగ్గర దర్శకత్వ శాఖలో పనిచేసిన అర్జున్ జంధ్యాల దర్శకునిగా పరిచయమవుతున్న చిత్రమిది. శ్రీమతి ప్రవీణ కడియాల సమర్పణలో స్ప్రింట్ ఫిలిమ్స్, జ్ఞాపిక ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్, ఎస్జీ మూవీ మేకర్స్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నాయి. అనిల్ కడియాల, తిరుమల్ రెడ్డి నిర్మాతలు. గురువారం సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు పూర్తయ్యాయి.
నిర్మాతలు అనిల్ కడియాల, తిరుమల్ రెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ ఒక్క కట్ కూడా లేకుండా యూ/ఏ సర్టిఫికెట్ వచ్చింది . ఆగస్ట్ 2న చిత్రాన్ని గ్రాండ్ గా రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నాం . మంచి సినిమా చేశామని సంతృప్తి మాలో ఉంది. ట్రైలర్ చూసిన వారందరూ హిట్ గ్యారంటీ అని అంటున్నారు.ఇప్పటికే పాటలకు ఎక్సట్రార్డినరీ రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. తొలి పాటను స్టార్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ దిల్రాజు, రెండో పాటను ప్రముఖ హాస్య నటులు బ్రహ్మానందం, అలీ,మూడో పాటను దర్శకేంద్రులు కే రాఘవేంద్ర రావు విడుదల చేశారు. అలాగే ట్రైలర్ను స్టార్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ అల్లు అరవింద్, మాస్ డైరక్టర్ బోయపాటి శ్రీను ఆవిష్కరించారు అని అన్నారు.
దర్శకుడు అర్జున్ జంధ్యాల మాట్లాడుతూ నాలుగ్గోడల మధ్య ఊహించి రాసుకున్న కథతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తీయలేదు. విశాల ప్రపంచంలో జరిగిన యథార్థగాథ మా చిత్రానికి ముడి సరుకయ్యింది. స్క్రీన్ మీద కూడా అంతే సహజంగా ఉంటుంది. ఆ నేచురాలిటీ ప్రేక్షకుడి గుండెను తాకుతుంది అని అన్నారు.
సంగీత దర్శకుడు: చైతన్ భరద్వాజ్,
కెమెరామెన్: 'ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100' ఫేమ్ రామ్,
ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్ : జీయమ్ శేఖర్,
ఎడిటర్ : తమ్మిరాజు ,
డాన్స్ : రఘు,
ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ నిర్మాతలు : సత్య కిశోర్, శివ మల్లాల.
After bagging a sensational hit with RX100, story that was reeled out of real life incidents, Actor Kartikeya seems to don another challenging role in his 3rd movie directed by debutant Arjun Jandyala. Produced by Anil Kadiyala, Tirumal Reddy under Gnapika Productions & Sprint Films, movie is titled as 'Guna 369' and it's announced to be a True Story turning around a real & rustic love drama.
Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
