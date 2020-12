English summary

IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020: Worldwide interest in Indian streaming series hit an all-time high this year, and fans once again turned to IMDb to rate their favorites and help others discover these breakout shows,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO. “In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time.”