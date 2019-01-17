తెలుగు
    హిందీలో గీతా గోవిందం రీమేక్.. హీరో ఎవరంటే..

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి భారీ సక్సెస్‌తో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ పేరు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా మార్మోగింది. ప్రస్తుతం అర్జున్ రెడ్డి హిందీ రీమేక్‌ కబీర్ సింగ్ చిత్రంలో షాహీద్ కపూర్ నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే అర్జున్ రెడ్డిలో షాహీద్ నటిస్తుంటే ఆయన సోదరుడు, ధడక్ మూవీ ఫేం ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ మరో తెలుగు రీమేక్‌లో నటించడానికి సిద్ధమవుతున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ నటించిన బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ మూవీ గీతా గోవిందం చిత్ర రీమేక్‌లో నటిస్తున్నట్టు వచ్చిన వార్తపై ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ స్పందించాడు.

    గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రంలో నటించే విషయంపై ఇప్పుడే క్లారిటీ ఇవ్వలేను. త్వరలోనే ఆ చిత్ర రీమేక్ గురించి స్పష్టత వస్తుంది. కొద్దినెలల్లో ఆ సినిమా సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్తుంది అని ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ ఇటీవల చెప్పారు.

    Is Ishan Kattar in Hindi Geeta Govindam?

    ఇషాన్ కట్టర్, శ్రీదేవీ కూతురు జాహ్నవి నటించిన ధడక్ భారీ విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్నది. ఆ చిత్రం తర్వాత ఇషాన్ మరే చిత్రంలో కూడా నటించలేదు. త్వరలోనే ఆయన నటించే విషయంపై స్పష్టత వస్తుందని బాలీవుడ్ వర్గాలు పేర్కొంటున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Telugu flick Geetha Govindam will be getting remade in Hindi as well. Talks are doing the rounds that Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar might be reprising Vijay Deverakonda in the Hindi version. Ishaan Khattar said, "No, I am not doing that project."
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
