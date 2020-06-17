తెలుగు
      మిత్రుడిని కోల్పోయాం.. సుశాంత్‌ మ‌ృతికి ఇజ్రాయెల్ విదేశాంగ శాఖ శ్రద్దాంజలి

      By
      |

      యువ హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్ మరణంతో దేశంలోనే కాకుండా విదేశాల్లోని ఆయన సన్నిహితులు తీవ్రదిగ్బ్రాంతికి గురువుతున్నారు. క్రీడాకారులు, రాజకీయ నేతలు, విదేశీ నేతలు కూడా తమ సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా ఇజ్రాయెల్ విదేశాంగ శాఖ డిప్యూటీ డైరెక్టర్ జనరల్ గిలాడ్ కోహెన్ సుశాంత్ మృతికి శ్రద్దాంజలి ఘటించారు. సుశాంత్ మాకు మంచి మిత్రుడు అంటూ ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు.

      తన సంతాప ప్రకటనను ట్వీట్ ద్వారా వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ.. సుశాంత్ మరణంతో తీవ్ర విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయాం. ఇజ్రాయెల్‌కు ప్రియ మిత్రుడు. అతడిని మేము మిస్ అవుతున్నాం. అని కోహెన్ పేర్కొన్నారు. సుశాంత్ నటించిన డ్రైవ్ చిత్రంలోని మక్నా పాటను ట్వీట్‌కు లింక్ చేశారు. ఈ పాటను జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్, సుశాంత్‌పై ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లో చిత్రీకరించారు.

      Israel’s foreign ministry condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput death

      ఇదిలా ఉండగా, నాగాలాండ్ మాజీ గవర్నర్ పీబీ ఆచార్య కుమారుడు చారుదత్ ఆచార్య సుశాంత్‌తో తన తండ్రికి ఉన్న అనుబంధాన్ని గుర్తు చేసుకొన్నారు. 2018లో నాగాలాండ్‌ను వరదలు ముంచెత్తినపుడు సుశాంత్ ఆదుకొన్న విషయాన్ని గుర్తు చేసుకొన్నారు.

      వరద బాదితులను ఆదుకోవడం కోసం ఢిల్లీలో షూటింగు నుంచి నేరుగా నాగాలాండ్ వాణిజ్య రాజధాని దిమాపూర్‌కు వచ్చి రూ.1.25 కోట్ల చెక్‌ను విరాళంగా అందించారు. ఆ విరాళ వివరాలను పబ్లిసిటీ కోసం కూడా ఉపయోగించకపోవడం ఆయన మానవతా విలువలకు సాక్ష్యం అని చారుదత్ ఎమోషనల్ అయ్యారు. గతంలో కేరళను వరదలు ముంచెత్తినప్పుడు సుశాంత్ రూ.1.25 కోట్ల విరాళం అందించారు.

      English summary
      Israel’s foreign ministry condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Israel’s foreign ministry condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deputy director-general of Israel’s foreign ministry tweeted that, Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed! Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput.
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 20:34 [IST]
