sushant singh rajput karan johar alia bhatt bollywood సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్పుత్ బాలీవుడ్ కరణ్ జోహర్ ఆలియాభట్
English summary
Israel’s foreign ministry condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Israel’s foreign ministry condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deputy director-general of Israel’s foreign ministry tweeted that, Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed! Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 20:34 [IST]