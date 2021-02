English summary

Bollywood heroine Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan blessed with Baby boy on Feb 21st. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. In this occassion, Kareena Kapoor Khan reached home safely after birth of second baby. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.