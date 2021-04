ఓటీటీలో సుల్తాన్.. కార్తీ మూవీ రిలీజ్ ఎక్కడ, ఎప్పుడంటే

English summary

As per Wiki, Sulthan is an action thriller film, written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The film stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, the latter's debut in Tamil cinema. Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju play supporting roles.