తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    కీర్తి సురేష్ ఉమెన్ సెంట్రిక్ మూవీకి దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ బీట్స్!

    By
    |

    సెలక్టివ్‌గా సినిమాలు ఎంచుకుంటూ సౌత్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ స్థాయికి ఎదిగేందుకు తన శక్తిమేర ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న కీర్తి సురేష్ తాజాగా నేషనల్ అవార్డ్ విన్నింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ నగేష్ కుకునూర్ సినిమాకు సైన్ చేసింది. ఇది ఉమెన్ సెంట్రిక్ ఫిల్మ్ అయినప్పటికీ... కమర్షియల్‌గా తెరకెక్కించే ప్రయత్నాలు జరుగుతున్నాయట.

    తాజాగా అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం నగేష్ కుకునూర్ ఈ చిత్రానికి దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ను మ్యూజిక్ కంపోజర్‌గా ఎంచుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అయితే ఆఫ్‌బీట్ సినిమాలు తీసే నగేష్ కుకునూర్.. ఈ స్టార్ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌ను ఎంచుకోవడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    Keerthy Suresh movie with Nagesh Kukunoor

    నగేష కుకునూర్ గతంలో హైదరాబాద్ బ్లూస్, ఇక్భాల్, ధనక్ లాంటి చిత్రాలను తెరకెక్కించారు. తాజాగా కీర్తి సురేష్‌తో అతడు చేయబోయే చిత్రాన్ని ఓ తెలుగు సినీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థతో కలిసి రిలయన్స్ ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ వారు నిర్మించబోతున్నట్లు సమాచారం.

    తెలుగు, తమిళం, హిందీలో ఈ మూవీ రూపొందంచేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా కథ మహిళలకు సంబంధించిన ఇష్యూస్ చుట్టూ తిరుగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది. త్వరలో పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Keerthy Suresh has been going great guns in her career and has recently signed a biggie with National-award winning director Nagesh Kukkunoor. The film is a serious female-oriented drama but will be told in a commercial manner. Now, the latest we hear is that Nagesh has roped in Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer for the film.
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue