‘లీసా’గా భయపెట్టడానికి వస్తున్న హీరోయిన్ అంజలి

English summary

Here is the official teaser of "Lisaa 3D" Telugu movie. Lisaa is a first Indian 3D stereoscopic film with horror elements. Featuring Anjali, Makarand Deshpande, Brahmanandham, Mime Gopi & Sam Jones in pivotal roles. Directed by Raju Viswanath & Music composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.