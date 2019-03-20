‘లీసా’గా భయపెట్టడానికి వస్తున్న హీరోయిన్ అంజలి

హీరోయిన్ అంజలి త్వరలో 'లీసా' అనే హారర్ మూవీతో టాలీవుడ్ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. తమిళంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు. త్రీడీ టెక్నాలజీతో ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందించారు. తాజాగా టీజర్ విడుదల చేశారు.
టీజర్ చూస్తుంటే ఓ పాత ఫామ్ హౌస్ చుట్టూ కథ తిరుగుతుందని స్పష్టమవుతోంది. గతంలో అంజలి... చిత్రంగద, గీతాంజలి లాంటి హారర్ మూవీల్లో నటించింది. అయితే 'లీసా' ఆ స్థాయిలో ఉంటుందా? అంటే టీజర్ మాత్రం ఆ లాంటి అనుభూతి కలిగించలేదనే చెప్పాలి.
ఈ చిత్రానికి రాజు విశ్వనాథ్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. అంజలితో పాటు సామ్ జోన్స్, మకరంద్ దేశ్ పాండే, బ్రహ్మానందం, యోగి బాబు, సలీమా, మైమ్ గోపీ, సురేఖ వాణి, కళ్యాణి నటరాజన్ ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.
'లీసా' తమిళంతో పాటు తెలుగు, మలయాళం, హిందీలో కూడా విడుదల కాబోతోంది. ఈ సినిమాతో పాటు తమిళంలో నాలుగు సినిమాలు, తెలుగులో రెండు సినిమాలు, మలయాళంలో ఓ చిత్రం చేస్తూ ఈ ఏడాది అంజలి బిజీ బిజీగా గడుపుతోంది.
Here is the official teaser of "Lisaa 3D" Telugu movie. Lisaa is a first Indian 3D stereoscopic film with horror elements. Featuring Anjali, Makarand Deshpande, Brahmanandham, Mime Gopi & Sam Jones in pivotal roles. Directed by Raju Viswanath & Music composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 21:06 [IST]
