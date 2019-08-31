mahesh babu gautam ghattamaneni namrata shirodkar 1 nenokkadine sarileru neekevvaru rashmika mandanna మహేష్ బాబు గౌతమ్ ఘట్టమనేని నమ్రత శిరోద్కర్ 1 నేనొక్కడినే సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు రష్మిక మందన్
English summary
Super Star Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned 13 today. On this occassion, Mother Namrat Shirodkar wrote, "As the clock struck 12 my son turned 13.. he's a teenager !!his first impressions at midnight as his father fed him his fav . Chocolate and kissed him wishing my baby a very happy birthday filled only with love laughter n happiness now and always. i love u Mr. gautam Ghattamaneni have a fabulous birthday (sic)."
Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 14:58 [IST]