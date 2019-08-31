తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    టీనేజ్‌లోకి ప్రిన్స్ గౌతమ్ ఘట్టమనేని.. తల్లి నమత్ర ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్

    By
    |

    సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు కుమారుడు గౌతమ్ ఘట్టమనేని టీనేజ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించాడు. ఆగస్టు 31న గౌతమ్ తన 13వ పుట్టిన రోజును ఘనంగా జరుపుకొన్నాడు. తన కుమారుడి జన్మదిన వేడుకను పురస్కరించుకొని ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో తల్లి నమ్రత శిరోద్కర్ ఎమోషనల్‌‌గా ఓ పోస్టు పెట్టారు. గడియారం 12 గంటలు కొట్టగానే నా కుమారుడు 13 ఏట ప్రవేశించాడు. ఇప్పుడు గౌతమ్ టీనేజర్. తనకు ఇష్టమైన చాక్లెట్ ఇచ్చి మహేష్‌బాబు తన కుమారుడిని ముద్దుపెట్టుకొన్నాడు. గౌతమ్ ఘట్టమనేని ఐ లవ్ యూ.. నీ బర్త్‌డే అద్భుతంగా జరుపుకోవాలి అని నమ్రత పోస్ట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    గౌతమ్ విషయానికి వస్తే, 2006 ఆగస్టు 31 తేదీన మహేష్, నమ్రత దంపతులకు జన్మించాడు. మహేష్ బాబు నటించిన 1 నేనొక్కడినే చిత్రం ద్వారా టాలీవుడ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ చిత్రంలో గౌతమ్ నటనకు విమర్శకులు, ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి ప్రశంసలు లభించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Mahesh Babus son Gautam Ghattamaneni as teenager

    ఇక మహేష్ కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే.. మహర్షి సూపర్ హిట్ తర్వాత సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరూ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి అనిల్ రావిపూడి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీత దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    More MAHESH BABU News

    English summary
    Super Star Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned 13 today. On this occassion, Mother Namrat Shirodkar wrote, "As the clock struck 12 my son turned 13.. he's a teenager !!his first impressions at midnight as his father fed him his fav . Chocolate and kissed him wishing my baby a very happy birthday filled only with love laughter n happiness now and always. i love u Mr. gautam Ghattamaneni have a fabulous birthday (sic)."
    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue