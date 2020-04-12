తెలుగు
      కొడుకు పేరులో కూడా సినిమా టైటిల్.. అలా సెట్ చేసిన మహేష్ దర్శకుడు!

      By
      |

      డైరెక్టర్ అనిల్ రావిపూడి అంటే టాలీవుడ్ లో ఇప్పుడు సక్సెస్ లీడింగ్ లో ఉన్న స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్. అనుకున్న బడ్జెట్ లో మిమీమమ్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ అందించగలడని తనకంటూ ఒక స్పెషల్ బ్రాండ్ ఇమేజ్ ని సెట్ చేసుకున్నాడు. అనిల్ కథ చెప్పడానికి వెళితే ఏ హీరో అయినా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇవ్వడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారు. సంక్రాంతికి మహేష్ బాబుకి కెరీర్ లో గుర్తుండిపోయే హిట్టిచ్చిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

      సరిలేరు నికేవ్వరు సినిమా బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద ఎలాంటి సక్సెస్ ని అందుకుందో స్పెషల్ గా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. నిర్మాతలకు మాంచి లాభాలను అందించిన ఆ సినిమా అనిల్ కెరీర్ ని కూడా మరో లెవెల్ కి తీసుకెళ్లింది. అయితే ఆ సినిమా రిలీజ్ సమయంలోనే అనిల్ రావిపూడికి కొడుకు పుట్టాడు. దీంతో ఆ సినిమా తనకు చాలా స్పెషల్ అని ఇటీవల ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో అనిల్ వివరణ ఇచ్చాడు.

      Mahesh movie title matching in anil ravipudi son name

      సరిలేరు నికేవ్వరు టైటిల్ ఎప్పటికి గుర్తుండేలా తన కొడుకు పేరులో సెట్ చేసుకున్నాడు. అజయ్ సూర్యాన్ష్ అని కొడుక్కి నామకరణం చేసుకున్న అనిల్ ఒక సినిమాను ఎంతగా ఇష్టపడతాడో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. మహేష్ కూడా దర్శకుడి ఆలోచన విధానానికి ఫిదా అయ్యారట. ఇక నెక్స్ట్ మహేష్ తో కూడా ఒక సినిమా ఉండబోతోందని చెప్పిన అనిల్ నెక్స్ట్ నుంచి మరో కొత్త తరహా అనిల్ రావిపూడిని చూస్తారని వివరణ ఇచ్చాడు.

      English summary
      Sarileru nikevvaru set the title in his son's name to be remembered forever. Anil, who is nicknamed Ajay Suryansh, is understood to have loved a movie. Mahesh is also likes the director's thought process. And anil also planning to make a another film with Mahesh babu, director said that he will see another new type of Anil Ravipudi from Next step.
      Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
