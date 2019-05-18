తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    స్వేచ్ఛ లేని జీవితం.. శత్రువు లేని యుద్ధం లాంటింది.. క్రేజీగా మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూశా!

    By
    |

    అనురాగ్ కొణిదెన హీరోగా శ్వేత అవస్తి, కైరవి తక్కర్ హీరోయిన్లు గా హేమంత్ కార్తీక్ దర్శకత్వంలో క్రిషి క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై కె. కోటేశ్వరరావు నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం "మళ్ళీ మళ్ళీ చూశా".. శ్రవణ్ భరద్వాజ్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమా శరవేగంగా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలు జరుపుకుంటోంది..

    ఈ సందర్భంగా దర్శకుడు హేమంత్ కార్తీక్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. స్వేచ్ఛ లేని జీవితం అంటే శత్రువు లేని యుద్ధం లాంటిది. ఈ సమాజంలోని ప్రతి ప్రేమికుడు, సమరంలో ఒక సైనికుడితో సమానం. స్వచ్ఛమైన ప్రేమను ఆ ప్రేమే గెలిపించుకుంటుంది. శత్రువులు లేని యుద్ధంలో స్వేచ్ఛగా ప్రేమను గెలిచిన సైనికుడులాంటి ఓ సామాన్యుడి ప్రేమకథ "మళ్ళీ మళ్ళీ చూశా" అని అన్నారు.

    Malli Malli Chusa movie set to release in June

    నిర్మాత కె. కోటేశ్వరరావు మాట్లాడుతూ... ఒక మంచి పుస్తకం, ఒక మంచి స్నేహితుడితో సమానం. మా సినిమా కూడా చూసినోళ్లందరికి ఒక మంచి ఫ్రెండ్ అవుతుంది. జీవితం సంతోషంగా ఉండాలంటే మన ఆలోచనలు అందంగా ఉండాలి. అలాంటి అందమైన ఆలోచనల సమూహమే మా సినిమా. శరవేగంగా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలు ముగించుకుని త్వరలో ఆడియో, జూన్ ప్రథమార్థంలో సినిమా విడుదల చేయబోతున్నాం అన్నారు.

    అన్నపూర్ణమ్మ, అజయ్, మధుమణి, ప్రభాకర్, టి.ఎన్. ఆర్, మిర్చి కిరణ్, కరణ్, బాషా, ప్రమోద్, పావని, జయలక్మి, మాస్టర్ రామ్ తేజస్, బంచిక్ బబ్లూ, తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ సినిమాకి రచన,దర్శకత్వం : హేమంత్ కార్తీక్, నిర్మాత: కె. కోటేశ్వరరావు, సంగీతం శ్రవణ్ భరద్వాజ్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ సతీష్ ముత్యాల, ఎడిటర్ సత్య గిడుతూరి, లిరిక్స్ తిరుపతి జావాన, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ సాయి సతీష్ పాలకుర్తి.

    English summary
    Anurag Konidena is introduced as hero with upcoming film "Malli Malli Chusa". Konidena Koteswara Rao is producing the film directed by Saideva Raman under Krishi Creations Banner. Shweta Avasti and Kairavi Thakkar are the heroines. The film’s first look motion poster have been released. Director Saideva Raman said, "Malli Malli Chusa is a beautiful love story based on a wonderful dream created by nature. Love emerges beautiful if it gets nature’s support. If nature creates a love story, it really looks amazing. Malli Malli Chusa is that kind of a phenomenon.”
    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue