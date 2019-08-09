తెలుగు
    జాతీయ స్థాయిలో తెలుగు సినిమా సత్తా చాటింది, సూపర్ హ్యాపీ: మంచు లక్ష్మి

    By
    |

    66వ నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్అవార్డుల్లో తెలుగు సినిమాలు సత్తా చాటాయి. మహానటి, రంగస్థలం, చిలసౌ, అ! చిత్రాలు పలు కేటగిరీల్లో అవార్డులు దక్కించుకున్నాయి. ఈ సందర్భంగా పలువురు ప్రముఖులు అభినందనలతో ముంచెత్తుతున్నారు. తాజాగా మంచు లక్ష్మి ఈ విషయమై ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    66వ నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్అవార్డ్స్ మన తెలుగు సినిమా, మన తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులు ఎలా మార్పు చెందుతున్నారో, ఏ విధంగా అభివృద్ధి చెందిందో ధృవీకరిస్తోంది. మన తెలుగు సినిమాలు పుష్కలంగా అవార్డులు గెలుచుకోవడాన్ని చూసి నా హృదయం సంతోషంగా, సంతృప్తిగా ఉంది. జాతీయ అవార్డులు అందుకున్న అన్ని చిత్రాలకు, ఆయా చిత్రాల్లో భాగమైన వారికి అభినందనలు.... అంటూ మంచు లక్ష్మి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Manchu Lakshmi congratulates the National Film Awards winners

    అవార్డుల విషయానికొస్తే... మహానటి చిత్రానికి గాను కీర్తి సురేశ్ ఉత్తమ నటి అవార్డు దక్కించుకుంది. రంగస్థలం చిత్రానికి ఉత్తమ ఆడియోగ్రఫీ రంగస్థలం అందించినందుకుగాను రాజా కృష్ణన్ అవార్డ్ సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు. చిలసౌ మూవీకి ఉత్తమ స్క్కీన్ ప్లే అందించినందుకుగాను దర్శకుడు రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ అవార్డ్ అందుకోబోతున్నాడు.

    కాస్టూమ్, మేకప్ విభాగాల్లో సైతం తెలుగు చిత్రాలు మేటిగా నిలిచాయి. ఉత్తమ మేకప్ అవార్డ్ 'ఆ!' చిత్రానికి దక్కింది. ఉత్తమ కాస్ట్యూమ్స్ డిజైనర్ అవార్డ్ మహానటి చిత్రం అందుకుంది. దీంతో పాటు జాతీయ ఉత్తమ తెలుగు చిత్రంగా మహానటి నిలిచింది.

    English summary
    "66th #NationalFilmAwards validates how our cinema and audience is changing and has evolved.Congratulations to all those films and it’s teams who’ve won today.My heart feels happy and content to see our Telugu films winning a galore of awards. Congratulations to each and everyone that belonged to #Mahanati , #Rangasthalam ,#Awe and #ChiLaSow #NationalFilmAwards." Manchu Lakshmi tweeted.
    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 19:44 [IST]
