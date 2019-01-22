మిఠాయి పంచనున్న రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, ప్రియదర్శి.. ఎందుకంటే..

English summary

Talking about the film, writer-director Prashant Kumar says, "Sai, a day-dreamer, is fired from his job for dreaming at the workplace. He finds himself in a situation wherein he must find a thief in three days to get married. He embarks upon an adventurous, hilarious roller-coaster ride with his friend Jani and one of the suspects they meet, the dude, along with his goat Sundari on Sai’s hereditary car Sheru. Who is the thief and will he ever find him? Will he get married? That's the rest of the film."