మిఠాయి పంచనున్న రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, ప్రియదర్శి.. ఎందుకంటే..

సాఫ్ట్వేర్ ఉద్యోగి 'సాయి' భ్రమల్లో బతుకుతుంటాడు. పగటి కలలు ఎక్కువ కంటున్నాడని కంపెనీ అతణ్ణి ఉద్యోగం నుంచి తొలగిస్తుంది. పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలనుకుంటే... ఓ సమస్య ఎదురవుతుంది. మూడు రోజుల్లో ఓ దొంగను పట్టుకుంటేనే పెళ్లి జరుగుతుంది. పట్టుకోలేదంటే పెళ్లి జరగదు. అటువంటి సందర్భంలో తన స్నేహితుడు జానీతో కలిసి దొంగను పట్టుకోవడానికి సాయి బయలుదేరతాడు. ఈ ప్రయాణంలో అతడికి ఎదురైన సమస్యలేంటి? సాయి దొంగను పట్టుకున్నాడా? లేదా? అసలు, ఆ దొంగ ఎవరు? సాయి పెళ్లి జరిగిందా? లేదా? ఫిబ్రవరి 22న విడుదలవుతున్న మా చిత్రం చూసి తెలుసుకోమంటున్నారు దర్శకుడు ప్రశాంత్ కుమార్.
రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, ప్రియదర్శి కథానాయకులుగా ప్రశాంత్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన డార్క్ కామెడీ చిత్రం 'మిఠాయి'. డాక్టర్ ప్రభాత్ కుమార్ నిర్మాత. ఫిబ్రవరి 22 న చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మంగళవారం టీజర్ విడుదల చేశారు.
నిర్మాత ప్రభాత్ కుమార్ మాట్లాడుతూ "ఇద్దరు స్నేహితుల నేపథ్యంలో నడిచే చిత్రమిది. ప్రేక్షకులను కడుపుబ్బా నవ్విస్తుంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ప్రచార చిత్రాలు, పాటలకు విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సాయిగా రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ బాగా నటించారు. ఫిబ్రవరి 22న ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాం" అని అన్నారు.
Talking about the film, writer-director Prashant Kumar says, "Sai, a day-dreamer, is fired from his job for dreaming at the workplace. He finds himself in a situation wherein he must find a thief in three days to get married. He embarks upon an adventurous, hilarious roller-coaster ride with his friend Jani and one of the suspects they meet, the dude, along with his goat Sundari on Sai’s hereditary car Sheru. Who is the thief and will he ever find him? Will he get married? That's the rest of the film."
Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
