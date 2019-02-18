అమరవీరుల కుటుంబాలకు ‘మా’ రూ.5 లక్షల విరాళం

పుల్వామా దాడిలో అమరులైన జవాన్ల కుటుంబాలను ఆదుకునేందుకు 'మా(మూవీ ఆర్టిస్ట్ అసోసియేషన్)' ముందుకొచ్చింది. తమ వంతు సాయంగా రూ.5 లక్షలవిరాళాన్ని 'మా' ప్రకటించింది. మా అధ్యక్షుడు శివాజీరాజా, జనరల్ సెక్రెటరీ డాక్టర్ వి. కె నరేష్ ఈ సందర్భంగా మాట్లాడుతూ.. జవాన్ల త్యాగం మరువలేనిదని, ఉగ్రవాదాన్ని అణచివేసేందుకు కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని కోరారు.
జమ్మూకశ్మీర్లోని పుల్వామా జిల్లాలో సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ కాన్వాయ్పై జైషే ఉగ్రవాది కారు బాంబుతో దాడి చేసిన విషయం విదితమే. ఆ దాడిలో 40 మంది జవాన్లు అమరులయ్యారు. ఉగ్రదాడిలో కేవలం ఒక వ్యక్తి(ఆత్మాహుతికి పాల్పడ్డ ఉగ్రవాది) కారణంగా ఇంత భారీ మొత్తంలో జవాన్లు మరణించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి.
జవాన్లపై దాడి విషయం తెలిసి యావత్తు భారతావని కన్నీరు పెడుతోంది. అమర జవాన్ల కుటుంబాలను ఆదుకునేందుకు ఇప్పటికే చాలా మంది ముందుకొచ్చి సాయం ప్రకటించారు. సినీ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి కూడా పలువురు తమ దాతృత్వాన్ని చాటుకుంటున్నారు.
Movie artists Association (MAA) tributed to Pulwama terror attack victims. It donates Rs.5 Lakhs to CRPF Jawans families. Shivaji Raja and VK Naresh, said, they pledged its solidarity and supports to the Nation and the army in all times of need.
Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
