 »   » కథేంటో తెలిసిపోయింది: మణిరత్నం ‘నవాబ్’ సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్

mani ratnam nawab arvind swami simbu arun vijay ar rahman మణిరత్నం నవాబ్ అరవింద స్వామి శింబు అరుణ్ విజయ్ ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్
English summary
The second trailer from Mani Ratnam's Nawab has hit the internet with a bang. The trailer clearly tells that violence rules the movie with gunshots heard every few seconds. It shows that the movie deals with the battle among the brothers along with a cop to occupy the throne of veteran gangster Senapathi. Arvind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay will be seen as Sethupathi's sons.
Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 18:25 [IST]