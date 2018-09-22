తెలుగు
కథేంటో తెలిసిపోయింది: మణిరత్నం 'నవాబ్' సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు మణిరత్నం తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న 'చెక్క చివంత వానం' అనే తమిళ మూవీ తెలుగులో 'నవాబ్' పేరుతో విడుదల కాబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై మంచి ఇంప్రెషన్ ఏర్పరచగా.... తాజాగా సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్ వదిలారు. సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచే విధంగా ఉంది.

    అన్నదమ్ముల మధ్య గొడవల నేపథ్యంలో ఈ సినిమా సాగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది. గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ సేనాపతి(ప్రకాష్ రాజ్) మరణం తర్వాత... ఆ స్థానం కోసం ముగ్గురు అన్నదమ్ముల మధ్య జరిగే యుద్ధమే నవాబ్ సినిమా అని తాజాగా విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్ స్పష్టం చేస్తోంది.

    అరవింద స్వామి (వరద), శింబు (ఎతి)న అరున్ విజయ్ (త్యాగు) సేనాపతి కుమారులుగా ఈ చిత్రంలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. విజయ్ సేతుపతి, జ్యోతిక, అదితిరావు హైదరి, ఐశ్వర్యరాజేష్ తదితరులు ఇతర ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    అయితే ఈ సినిమాలో హీరో ఎవరు? విలన్ ఎవరు? అనే విషయంలో క్లారిటీ లేదు. మొత్తానికి ఒక సస్పెన్స్‌తో కూడిన గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా మణిరత్నం ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారని తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. సెప్టెంబర్ 27న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    The second trailer from Mani Ratnam's Nawab has hit the internet with a bang. The trailer clearly tells that violence rules the movie with gunshots heard every few seconds. It shows that the movie deals with the battle among the brothers along with a cop to occupy the throne of veteran gangster Senapathi. Arvind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay will be seen as Sethupathi's sons.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 18:25 [IST]
