 »   » కథేంటో తెలిసిపోయింది: మణిరత్నం ‘నవాబ్’ సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్

English summary

The second trailer from Mani Ratnam's Nawab has hit the internet with a bang. The trailer clearly tells that violence rules the movie with gunshots heard every few seconds. It shows that the movie deals with the battle among the brothers along with a cop to occupy the throne of veteran gangster Senapathi. Arvind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay will be seen as Sethupathi's sons.