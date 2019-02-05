తెలుగు
    సీబీఐ ఆఫీసర్‌గా నయనతార.. 22న వస్తున్న అంజలి...

    అందాల తార నయనతార ప్రస్తుతం లేడి సూపర్‌స్టార్ ట్యాగ్‌తో దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. ఇటీవల ఆమె నటించిన చిత్రం ఇమైక్క నొడిగల్ చిత్రం అనూహ్యమైన విజయాన్ని సాధించింది. ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగులో అంజలి సీబీఐ ఆఫీసర్‌గా విడుదల కాబోతున్నది. ఆర్ అజయ్ గనన్ ముత్తు దర్శకత్వం వహించగా, నయనతార సీబీఐ ఆఫీసర్‌గా టైటిల్ పాత్రను పోషించింది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో అథర్వ, రాశీఖన్నా, బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ కీలక పాత్రలను పోషించారు. అంజలి భర్తగా విలక్షణ నటుడు విజయ్ సేతుపతి ప్రత్యేక పాత్రను పోషించారు. కేమియో ఫిల్మ్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సీజే జయకుమార్ రూపొందించిన ఈ సినిమాకు ఆర్డీ రాజశేఖర్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫిని అందించారు.

    ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా డబ్బింగ్ పనులు శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ సినిమా తెలుగు హక్కులను సీహెచ్ రాంబాబు, ఆచంట గోపినాథ్ దక్కించుకొన్నారు. ఈ సినిమాను ఫిబ్రవరి 22న రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేశారు.

    నటీనటులు: నయనతార, ఆథర్వ, రాశీఖన్నా, అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్, రమేష్ తిలక్, దేవన్ తదితరులు
    కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం: ఆర్ అజయ్ గనన్‌ముతు
    నిర్మాతలు: సీహెచ్ రాంబాబు, ఆచంట గోపినాథ్
    మ్యూజిక్: హిప్‌హాప్ తమిజా
    సినిమాటోగ్రఫి: ఆర్డీ రాజశేఖర్
    ఎడిటర్: ఆర్డీ రాజశేఖర్

    English summary
    Nayanthara’s blockbuster film ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ is getting dubbed in Telugu and is titled ‘Anjali CBI Officer.’ This is a crime thriller directed by R Ajay Gananmuthu and Nayanthara is playing the title role, as a CBI officer. The film also stars Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles while Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap played the antagonist role. Actor Vijay Sethupathi did a guest role of Vikramaditya, Anjali’s husband. The Tamil film was produced by CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films banner and had music of Hiphop Tamizha and cinematography by RD Rajasekhar. The dubbing works of the Telugu version are in progress. The Telugu rights have been acquired by Ch Rambabu and Achanta Gopinath of Viswashanthi Creations banner and they are confirmed the release date on February 22nd.
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
