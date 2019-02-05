English summary

Nayanthara’s blockbuster film ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ is getting dubbed in Telugu and is titled ‘Anjali CBI Officer.’ This is a crime thriller directed by R Ajay Gananmuthu and Nayanthara is playing the title role, as a CBI officer. The film also stars Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles while Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap played the antagonist role. Actor Vijay Sethupathi did a guest role of Vikramaditya, Anjali’s husband. The Tamil film was produced by CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films banner and had music of Hiphop Tamizha and cinematography by RD Rajasekhar. The dubbing works of the Telugu version are in progress. The Telugu rights have been acquired by Ch Rambabu and Achanta Gopinath of Viswashanthi Creations banner and they are confirmed the release date on February 22nd.