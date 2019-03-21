నితిన్, చంద్రశేఖర్ ఏలేటి క్రేజీ కాంబినేషన్.. ఆనంద ప్రసాద్ నిర్మాతగా!

జయం, గుండె జారి గల్లంతయ్యింది, ఇష్క్ లాంటి సక్సెస్తో తనకంటూ ఇమేజ్ ఏర్పరుచుకొన్న యువ హీరో నితిన్ హీరోగా ప్రముఖ సినీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ భవ్య క్రియేషన్స్ ఓ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించనున్నది. వైవిధ్యమైన చిత్రాలను అందించిన చంద్రశేఖర్ యేలేటి ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. భవ్య క్రియేషన్స్ అధినేత వీ ఆనంద ప్రసాద్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
హోళీ పండుగ సందర్భంగా తన కొత్త చిత్రం గురించి హీరో నితిన్ ట్విట్టర్లో వెల్లడించారు. నేను ఇంతకు ముందే చెప్పినట్టు.. నా కొత్త చిత్రాన్ని ప్రకటిస్తున్నాను. సుప్రీమ్లీ టాలెంటెడ్ చంద్రశేఖర్ ఏలేటి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండగా, భవ్యక్రియేషన్ అధినేత ఆనంద్ ప్రసాద్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఎంఎం కీరవాణి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ వార్తను వెల్లడించడానికి చాలా ఎక్సైటింగ్గా ఉన్నాను. ఏప్రిల్ రెండోవారంలో షూటింగ్ మొదలవుతుంది. ఇతర నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలను త్వరలోనే అధికారికంగా వెల్లడిస్తాను అని నితిన్ ట్విట్టర్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.
As i promised Announcement 1 :
Doing a film with the supremely talented Chandrashekar Yeleti garu produced by Anand prasad garu under Bhavya creations and music by M.M keeravani garu..super excited about this one😊😊
Shoot starts frm mid april..
Other details soon🤗Happy holi🤗
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
