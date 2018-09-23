English summary

N.T.R is being produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati jointly. The biopic will hit the screens in January 2019. Nithya Menen has been signed on to play Savitri in N.T.R and an official announcement would be made soon by the makers. If these reports are to be believed, the makers were quite keen on signing on Nithya for a long time now and she was the first choice for the role.