 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో సావిత్రిగా కీర్తీ సురేష్ కాదట.. మహానటిగా ఎవరో తెలుసా?

ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో సావిత్రిగా కీర్తీ సురేష్ కాదట.. మహానటిగా ఎవరో తెలుసా?

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన కొత్త కొత్త విషయాలు మరింత ఆసక్తిగా రేపుతున్నాయి. రానా దగ్గుబాటి, మరాఠీ నటుడు సచిన్ ఖేడ్కర్, బెంగాళీ యాక్టర్ జిషు సేన్‌గుప్తా, మంజిమా మోహన్ లాంటి ప్రముఖులు చేరికతో ఈ సినిమా ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా మారింది.

    జిషు సేన్‌గుప్తా ఎల్వీ ప్రసాద్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. మంజిమా మోహన్ నారా చంద్రబాబునాయుడు సతీమణి భువనేశ్వరిగా, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ శ్రీదేవిగా కనిపించబోతున్నారు.

    నన్ను సావిత్రితో పోల్చారు.. తప్పని పరిస్థితుల్లోనే మహానటి వదులుకున్నా!

    సావిత్రిగా ఎవరు నటిస్తున్నారనే విషయానికి తాజాగా తెరపడింది. గతంలో సావిత్రిగా కీర్తి సురేష్ కనిపించబోతున్నారనే వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. కానీ సావిత్రిగా నిత్యమీనన్ నటిస్తున్నట్టు చిత్ర యూనిట్ వెల్లడించింది.

    Nitya Menen as Savitri in NTR Biopic

    ఎన్టీఆర్ తనయుడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ స్వయంగా నటిస్తూ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. విష్ణు ఇందూర్తి, సాయి కొర్రపాటి సహ నిర్మాతలుగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం సంక్రాంతికి ముస్తాబవుతున్నది.

    N.T.R is being produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati jointly. The biopic will hit the screens in January 2019. Nithya Menen has been signed on to play Savitri in N.T.R and an official announcement would be made soon by the makers. If these reports are to be believed, the makers were quite keen on signing on Nithya for a long time now and she was the first choice for the role.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
