 »   » శర్వానంద్ ‘పడి పడి లేచె మనసు’ చిత్రానికి ప్రభాస్ సపోర్ట్

prabhas sharwanand padi padi leche manasu sai pallavi ప్రభాస్ శర్వానంద్ పడి పడి లేచె మనసు సాయి పల్లవి
English summary
Prabhas Best wishes to Sharwanand and the team of Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Sharwanand’s romantic entertainer, Padi Padi Leche Manasu is releasing tomorrow all over. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film has Sai Pallavi as the female lead.
Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 17:29 [IST]