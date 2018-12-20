తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » శర్వానంద్ ‘పడి పడి లేచె మనసు’ చిత్రానికి ప్రభాస్ సపోర్ట్

శర్వానంద్ ‘పడి పడి లేచె మనసు’ చిత్రానికి ప్రభాస్ సపోర్ట్

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    శర్వానంద్‌, సాయిపల్లవి జంటగా హను రాగవపూడి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన చితరం 'పడి పడి లేచె మనసు'. శ్రీ లక్ష్మీ వెంకటేశ్వర సినిమాస్‌ బేనర్లో చెరుకూరి సుధాకర్‌ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు. ఈ నెల 21న సినిమా విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ చిత్ర బృందాన్ని విష్ చేశారు.

    శర్వానంద్ నటించిన 'పడి పడి లేచె మనసు' చిత్రం రేపు విడుదల కాబోతున్న నేపథ్యంలో చిత్ర బృందానికి నా శుభాకాంక్షలు అంటూ ప్రభాష్ తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీ ద్వారా మద్దతు ప్రకటించారు. దీంతో ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రభాస్ అభిమానుల నుంచి కూడా మద్దతు లభిస్తోంది.

    Prabhas Best wishes to Sharwanand and the team of Padi Padi Leche Manasu

    ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది. విశాల్ చంద్ర‌శేఖ‌ర్ సంగీతం అందించగా... ఇటీవల విడుదలైన పాట‌ల‌కు అద్భుత‌మైన స్పంద‌న వ‌స్తుంది. జేకే సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు.

    శ్రీ ల‌క్ష్మీ వెంక‌టేశ్వ‌ర సినిమాస్ సంస్థ‌లో సుధాక‌ర్ చెరుకూరి నిర్మించిన ఈ రొమాంటిక్ లవ్ స్టోరీకి మంచి క్రేజ్ ఏర్పడింది. మరో వైపు శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్, డిజిటల్ రైట్స్, హిందీ డబ్బింగ్ రైట్స్ భారీ ధరకు అమ్ముడయ్యాయి. బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద సైతం మంచి విజయం సాధిస్తుందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Prabhas Best wishes to Sharwanand and the team of Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Sharwanand’s romantic entertainer, Padi Padi Leche Manasu is releasing tomorrow all over. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film has Sai Pallavi as the female lead.
    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue