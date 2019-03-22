English summary

RPA Creations banner which created a trend of horror comedy in Telugu Film Industry with 'Prema Katha Chitram' and bagged a commercial success with 'Jakkanna' is now coming with another crazy project "PremaKathaChithram-2"which is a sequel to the blockbuster hit Premakatha Chithram. Debutant director Hari Kishan is helming this project. Sumanth Ashwin and Siddi Idhnagi are going to play lead roles in the film. “Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada” fame Nandhitha Swetha will play the main lead in the film. Makers are planning to release the film on 6th April worldwide.