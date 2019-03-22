సుమంత్ అశ్విన్, నందిత శ్వేత, సిద్ధి ఇద్నాని ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో ఆర్.పి.ఏ క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకం రూపొందుతున్న హారర్ కామెడీ 'ప్రేమకథాచిత్రమ్ 2'. బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ మూవీ ప్రేమకథా చిత్రమ్కు ఇది సీక్వెల్. సుదర్శన్ రెడ్డి నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా హరి కిషన్ దర్శకుడుగా పరిచయమవుతున్నాడు.
నందిత శ్వేతా ఈ చిత్రంలో మెయిన్ రోల్ చేస్తోంది. ఆమె నటన ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్లస్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటుందట. ప్రముఖ నటుడు రావు రమేష్ వాయిస్ ఓవర్ ఈచిత్రం నడుస్తుంది. ఇటీవల విడులైన ట్రైలర్ మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. ఉగాది సందర్భంగా ఏప్రిల్ 6న ఈ మూవీ విడుదల చేయడానికి నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా నిర్మాత సుదర్శన్ రెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ.. మా బేనర్లో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన ప్రేమకథా చిత్రమ్ సీక్వెల్గా ఈ చిత్రం చేస్తున్నాం. హిందీ శాటిలైట్, డబ్బింగ్ రైట్స్ రూ. 1 కోటి 43 లక్షలకి కొనుగోలు చేశారు. నందిత శ్వేత మెయిన్ హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తోంది. అలాగే సుమంత్ అశ్విన్ హీరోగా, సిధ్ధి ఇద్నాని మరో హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తున్నారు. విధ్యుల్లేఖ, ప్రభాస్ శ్రీను మధ్య వచ్చే కామెడీ హిలేరియస్ ఉంటాయని తెలిపారు.
RPA Creations banner which created a trend of horror comedy in Telugu Film Industry with 'Prema Katha Chitram' and bagged a commercial success with 'Jakkanna' is now coming with another crazy project "PremaKathaChithram-2"which is a sequel to the blockbuster hit Premakatha Chithram. Debutant director Hari Kishan is helming this project. Sumanth Ashwin and Siddi Idhnagi are going to play lead roles in the film. “Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada” fame Nandhitha Swetha will play the main lead in the film. Makers are planning to release the film on 6th April worldwide.
