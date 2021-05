English summary

Mail – the first part of Kambalapally Kathalu was premiered on Regional Telugu Exclusive OTT Platform, Aha Video. It has got a good response as it stirred the nostalgia of the 90s kids. Now, the movie is officially selected for the screening at New York Indian Film Festival starting from June 4th. The makers, Swapna Cinemas, and the OTT platform have informed about it in their Twitter account.