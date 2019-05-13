మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవిని కన్నడ సూపర్స్టార్ పునీత్ రాజ్ కుమార్ కలుసుకొన్నారు. ఆదివారం ఉదయం హైదరాబాద్లోని మెగాస్టార్ నివాసంలో తన అన్న కుమారులు వినయ్, యువతో కలిసి భేటీ అయ్యారు. వీరి కలయిక మీడియా, సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రెండింగ్గా మారింది.
తన సోదరుడు రాఘవేంద్ర రాజ్కుమార్ కుమారుడు యువ రాజ్కుమార్ పెళ్లికి ఆహ్వానించేందుకు హైదరాబాద్కువ చ్చారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవి, రాంచరణ్ను కలిసి శుభలేఖలు అందించి సకుటుంబంగా హాజరుకావాలని పునీత్ కోరారు.
యువ రాజ్కుమార్ వివాహం మే 26న మైసూరులో జరగనున్నది. ఆ తర్వాత బెంగళూరులో గ్రాండ్ రిసెప్షన్ను ఏర్పాటుల చేశారు. ఈ విందుకు రాజకీయ, పారిశ్రామిక, సినీ వర్గాలను ఆహ్వానించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవి, రాంచరణ్తో దిగిన ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారాయి.
ప్రస్తుతం సైరా షూటింగ్ బిజీలో ఉన్న చిరంజీవి.. పునీత్ కోసం కావాల్సినంత సమయాన్ని వెచ్చించినట్టు సమాచారం. స్వర్గీయ రాజ్ కుమార్తో చిరంజీవికి మంచి అనుబంధం ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar meets megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Puneeth Rajkumar was on a short trip to Hyderabad and was accompanied by his nephews Vinay and Yuva. He invited Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi to the wedding of Yuva Rajkumar, son of Puneeth's elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar.
Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more