English summary

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar meets megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Puneeth Rajkumar was on a short trip to Hyderabad and was accompanied by his nephews Vinay and Yuva. He invited Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi to the wedding of Yuva Rajkumar, son of Puneeth's elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar.