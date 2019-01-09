తెలుగు
 రాఘ‌వ లారెన్స్ "కాంచ‌న‌- 3" డేట్ ఫిక్స్, డాల్బీ ఎట్మాస్ సౌండ్‌తో మోష‌న్ పోస్ట‌ర్!

రాఘ‌వ లారెన్స్ "కాంచ‌న‌- 3" డేట్ ఫిక్స్, డాల్బీ ఎట్మాస్ సౌండ్‌తో మోష‌న్ పోస్ట‌ర్!

    ముని, కాంచ‌న‌, కాంచ‌న‌ 2 లాంటి హ‌ర్ర‌ర్ కామెడి చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించిన రాఘ‌వ లారెన్స్ త్వరలో కాంచ‌న‌-3తో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. త‌మిళ‌, తెలుగు బాష‌ల్లో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చుసుకుంది. ఏప్రిల్ 18న విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన మోషన్ పోస్టర్ తెలుగులో డాల్బి ఎట్మాస్ సౌండ్‌తో విడుదల చేశారు. లారెన్స్ డిఫరెంట్ లుక్‌తో ఆకట్టుకున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో లైట్ హౌస్ మూవీమేక‌ర్స్ ఎల్ఎల్‍‌పి బ్యాన‌ర్ పై బి.మ‌ధు స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో రాఘ‌వేంద్ర ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌లో రాఘ‌వ నిర్మించారు.

    Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 releasing on on 18th April

    ఈ సందర్భంగా సమర్పకుడు బి మధు మాట్లాడుతూ... రాఘ‌వ లారెన్స్ తీసిన హ‌ర్ర‌ర్ కామెడీ సినిమాన్నీ సూపర్ హిట్లే. అందులో 'ముని' సీక్వెల్స్ చాలా స్పెషల్. తెలుగులో 'కాంచన' పేరుతో మొదలైన ఈ సిరీస్ తాజా సక్వెల్ కాంచ‌న‌ 3 గా ప్రేక్ష‌కుల ముందుకు ఏప్రిల్ 18న వస్తుంది. ఈ సిరీస్‌లో వస్తున్న 4వ సినిమా ఇది. వచ్చే వేసవిలో ప్రేక్షకులు మంచి వినోదం పంచుతుందని తెలిపారు.

    రాఘ‌వ లారెన్స్‌, ఓవియా, వేదిక‌, కొవైస‌ర‌ళ‌, క‌భీర్ దుహ‌న్ సింగ్‌, శ్రీమ‌న్‌, దేవ‌ద‌ర్శిని, స‌త్య‌రాజ్‌, కిషోర్ త‌దిత‌రులు ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫి- వెట్రి, స‌ర్వెష్ మురారి, క‌థ‌-స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే-ద‌ర్శ‌కత్వం: రాఘ‌వ లారెన్స్‌.

    లారెన్స్ రాఘవేంద్ర

    English summary
    After bagging huge successes with Muni, Kanchana, Kanchana-2 choreographer turned director Raghava Lawrence now coming with one more horror comedy film. This will be the special project for Raghava Lawrence despite all his previous movies are super hits at the box-office. The shoot is almost wrapped up and makers are planning to release the film in Telugu and Tamil languages. Raghava Lawrence takes special care in each and everything when it comes to film making. Now he released a special motion picture of Kanchana-3, especially for Telugu version. This motion poster starts with a “Telugu Shlokam” and showcases the slum areas and then focuses on different clothes and then shifts the focus to some action scenes and then to the hero who wore “elaeocarpus ganitrus” (Rudrakshas), white Tamil flavor dress in white hairstyle.
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

