English summary

After bagging huge successes with Muni, Kanchana, Kanchana-2 choreographer turned director Raghava Lawrence now coming with one more horror comedy film. This will be the special project for Raghava Lawrence despite all his previous movies are super hits at the box-office. The shoot is almost wrapped up and makers are planning to release the film in Telugu and Tamil languages. Raghava Lawrence takes special care in each and everything when it comes to film making. Now he released a special motion picture of Kanchana-3, especially for Telugu version. This motion poster starts with a “Telugu Shlokam” and showcases the slum areas and then focuses on different clothes and then shifts the focus to some action scenes and then to the hero who wore “elaeocarpus ganitrus” (Rudrakshas), white Tamil flavor dress in white hairstyle.