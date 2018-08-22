English summary

Versatile Actor, Angry Young Man Dr. Rajasekhar has tweeted out the pre-look of his next film with awesome 'Awe!' Director Prasanth Varma.It’s an investigative thriller set in 1983.The team has wished Megastar Chiranjeevi a very Happy Birthday with the poster of 'Khaidi' (1983) in the pre look marking the 'Sye Raa' actor's birthday today.They also used a picture of Indian cricket team's memorable World Cup victory in 1983 to emphasize the place of the year in the Indian hearts.