తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్: హీరో రాజశేఖర్ ప్రీ లుక్ రిలీజ్.. ఖైదీ పోస్టర్‌తో

చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్: హీరో రాజశేఖర్ ప్రీ లుక్ రిలీజ్.. ఖైదీ పోస్టర్‌తో

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పుట్టిన‌రోజు సంద‌ర్భంగా విలక్ష‌ణ న‌టుడు డా.రాజ‌శేఖ‌ర్ హీరోగా త‌న కొత్త చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ లుక్‌ను విడుద‌ల చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రం అ! ఫేమ్ ప్ర‌శాంత్ వ‌ర్మ ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. 1983 బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో సాగే పీరియడ్ ఫిలిం ఇది. ఇన్వెస్టిగేటివ్ థ్రిల్ల‌ర్ క‌థాంశంతో సినిమా తెర‌కెక్క‌తున్నది.

    రాజ‌శేఖ‌ర్ సినిమా ప్రీ లుక్‌లో 1983లో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి న‌టించిన ఖైదీ పోస్ట‌ర్‌తో చిరంజీవికి పుట్టిన‌రోజు శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలిపారు. ఇదే ఏడాది ఇండియా క్రికెట్‌లో వ‌ర‌ల్డ్‌క‌ప్ సాధించిన సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. ఈ వ‌ర‌ల్డ్ క‌ప్‌ను కూడా ఈ పోస్ట‌ర్‌లో చూపించారు.

    Raja Shekhars new movie pre look released

    అ! లాంటి వైవిధ్య‌మైన చిత్రంతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల‌ను ఆక‌ట్టుకున్న ప్ర‌శాంత్ వ‌ర్మ ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో రాజ‌శేఖ‌ర్ సినిమా చేస్తుండ‌టం సినిమాపై అంచ‌నాల‌ను పెంచుతుంది.
    ఆగ‌స్ట్ 26న రాఖీ పౌర్ణ‌మి సంద‌ర్భంగా ఈ సినిమా టైటిల్‌, ఇత‌ర న‌టీన‌టులు, టెక్నీషియ‌న్స్ వివ‌రాల‌ను వెల్ల‌డించ‌నున్నారు.

    English summary
    Versatile Actor, Angry Young Man Dr. Rajasekhar has tweeted out the pre-look of his next film with awesome 'Awe!' Director Prasanth Varma.It’s an investigative thriller set in 1983.The team has wished Megastar Chiranjeevi a very Happy Birthday with the poster of 'Khaidi' (1983) in the pre look marking the 'Sye Raa' actor's birthday today.They also used a picture of Indian cricket team's memorable World Cup victory in 1983 to emphasize the place of the year in the Indian hearts.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue