    జయలలితగా రమ్యకృష్ణ లుక్.. ట్రైలర్‌ ఎప్పుడంటే..?

    By
    |

    తమిళ ఆరాధ్య దైవం.. దివంగత నేత, అమ్మగా కీర్తించబడిన జయలలిత మరణంతో అక్కడి ప్రజలు శోక సంద్రంలో మునిగిపోయారు. సినిమాల్లో తన నటనతో, రాజకీయాల్లో తనదైన పాలనతో అందరి గుండెల్లో చోటు సంపాదించుకుంది జయలలిత. తమిళ తలైవిగా జయలలిత ఎనలేని అభిమానాన్ని సంపాదించుకుంది. జయలలిత ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా చేపట్టిన పథకాలతో పేదల పెన్నిదిగా అందరినీ ఆదరించింది. అమ్మగా జయలలిత జనాల్లో సుస్థిర స్థానాన్ని సంపాదించుకుంది.

    ఆమె మరణంలో రాజకీయాల్లో శూన్యాన్ని ఏర్పరిచింది. ఆమె మరణం కూడా ఎన్నో వివాదాలకు, విమర్శలకు తావిచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికీ జయలలిత మరణంపై ఎందరికో ఎన్నో అనుమానాలున్నాయి. ఇవే మేకర్స్ దృష్టిని ఆకర్శిస్తున్నాయి. జయలలిత బాల్యం, సినీ కెరీర్, రాజకీయ పరిణామాలు, ఆమె మరణం ఇలా ప్రతీది ఎంతో ఆసక్తికరంగా ఉండటంతో అందరూ ఆమె బయోపిక్‌ను తీసేందుకు ఆసక్తి చూపుతూ ముందుకు వచ్చారు.

    Ramya Krishnan As jayalalitha In Queen Web Series

    బాలీవుడ్ క్వీన్ కంగనా రనౌత్ తలైవి, నిత్యా మీనన్ ఐరన్ లేడీ, రమ్యకృష్ణ క్వీన్ ఈ జాబితాలోకి వచ్చేవే. ఇప్పటికే తలైవి ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ను విడుదల చేసి విమర్శల పాలయ్యారు. జయలలితగా కంగనా ఏమాత్రం సూట్ కాలేదని మొహం మీదే చెప్పేస్తున్నారు. అయితే తాజాగా రమ్యకృష్ణ లుక్ రివీల్ చేశారు. అయితే యంగ్ ఏజ్‌లో ఉన్న జయలలిత లుక్‌ కావడంతో పెద్దగా ట్రోల్స్ చేయడం లేదు. రమ్యకృష్ణ లుక్ కూడా జయలలితకు దగ్గరగా ఉందనే కామెంట్లు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. గౌతమ్ మీనన్, ప్రశాంత్ మురుగేశన్ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్ ఎమ్‌ఎక్స్ ప్లేయర్ సంస్థలో ప్రసారం కానుంది. డిసెంబర్ 5న ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్‌కు సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్‌ను విడుదల చేయనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించింది.

    English summary
    Ramya Krishnan As jayalalitha In Queen Web Series. Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan worked on a web-series titled Queen. The makers roped in Ramya Krishnan to reprise J Jayalalithaa in the series. Recently, the first-look poster of Ramya's look from the series was launched on social media. Trailer Is Releasing On 5th December.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
