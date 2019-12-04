జయలలితగా రమ్యకృష్ణ లుక్.. ట్రైలర్‌ ఎప్పుడంటే..?

ramya krishnan queen web series on jayalalitha kanagana ranaut rangoli chandel thalaivi jayalalaitha biopic nithya menon రమ్యకృష్ణ క్వీన్ జయలలితపై వెబ్ సిరీస్ కంగనా రనౌత్ రంగోళీ చందేల్ త
English summary
Ramya Krishnan As jayalalitha In Queen Web Series. Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan worked on a web-series titled Queen. The makers roped in Ramya Krishnan to reprise J Jayalalithaa in the series. Recently, the first-look poster of Ramya's look from the series was launched on social media. Trailer Is Releasing On 5th December.
Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 18:22 [IST]