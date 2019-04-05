తెలుగు
    బ్యాట్ పట్టిన రష్మిక, ఎవరిని దంచడానికి?.. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఫన్నీ ట్వీట్!

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న జంటగా మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్, బిగ్ బెన్ సినిమాస్ సంయుక్తంగా భరత్ కమ్మ దర్శకత్వంలో నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం "డియర్ కామ్రేడ్". రష్మిక మందన్న పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా చిత్ర బృందం న్యూ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేసింది.

    చేతిలో క్రికెట్ బ్యాట్ పట్టుకుని సీరియస్ లుక్‌తో ఉన్న రష్మిక లుక్ ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉంది. ఈ పిక్ చూసిన ఫ్యాన్స్... బ్యాట్ పట్టుకున్న రష్మిక సినిమాలో ఎవరిని దంచబోతోందో? అంటూ చమత్కరిస్తున్నారు. మరో వైపు రష్మికను విష్ చేస్తూ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఫన్నీ వీడియో షేర్ చేశారు.

    కాగా.. ఈచిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్ సాంగ్ ఏప్రిల్ 8 ఉదయం 11.11 గంటలకు రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సాంగ్ రష్మికను ఉద్దేశించి ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది. ఒకేసారి నాలుగు సౌత్ లాంగ్వేజ్‌లో దీన్ని రిలీజ్ చేయబోతున్నారు.

    Rashmika Mandanna birthday poster of ‘Dear Comrade’

    తెలుగుతో పాటు తమిళం, మలయాళం, కన్నడ భాషల్లో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మే 31న గ్రాండ్ రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా మార్చి 17న టీజర్ విడుదల చేయగా అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Rashmika Mandanna birtha day poster of ‘Dear Comrade’ released. "We were just kidding, don't be upset with us. You are the joy of our set, you make us tear up with your performance and smile through the day. This 8th at 11.11 AM, we dedicate the First Song to you, this is how you make us all feel." Vijay devarakonda tweeted.
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
