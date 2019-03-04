రవితేజ న్యూ మూవీ ప్రారంభం, ఇద్దరు భామలతో.. (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

On the eve of MahaShivaRathri, the opening ceremony of MassMaharaja-VI Anand-RamTalluri’s ‘DiscoRaja’ held at SRT Entertainments office. Producer Rajini Talluri clapped for the first shot while Ram Talluri switched on the camera. RX100 fame Payal Rajput and Nannu Dhochukundhuvate fame Nabha Natesh will be playing leading ladies in the film. Regular Shooting will be started from tomorrow.