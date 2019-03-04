రవితేజ న్యూ మూవీ ప్రారంభం, ఇద్దరు భామలతో.. (ఫోటోస్)

మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ హీరోగా కొత్త సినిమా ప్రారంభం అయింది. విఐ ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వంలో ఎస్ఆర్టి ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్లో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి 'డిస్కోరాజా' అనే టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేశారు. మహా శివరాత్రి సందర్భంగా చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ కార్యాలయంలో ప్రారంభోత్సవం జరిపారు.
రవితేజ హీరోగా ఇంతకు ముందు వచ్చిన ‘నేల టిక్కెట్' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో విజయం అందుకోలేదు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆ మూవీ నిర్మించి ఎస్ఆర్టి ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ సంస్థకు మరో సినిమా చేసి పెడుతున్నారు మాస్ మహారాజా. మార్చి 5 నుంచి రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ మొదలు కానుంది.
నిర్మాత రామ్ తాళ్ళూరి
నిర్మాత రామ్ తాళ్ళూరి మాట్లాడుతూ.. నేల టికెట్ తర్వాత రవితేజతో మరో మూవీ చేస్తున్నందుకు ఆనందంగా ఉంది. పాయల్ రాజపుత్, నభా నటేష్ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నాడు. దర్శకుడు విఐ ఆనంద్ చెప్పిన కథ అద్భుతంగా ఉంది. మా బ్యానర్ విలువను రెట్టింపు చేసే విధంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించబోతున్నామని తెలిపారు.
హిట్టు కోసం రవితేజ వెయిటింగ్
రవితేజకు ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో ఒక్క హిట్టు పడలేదు. గతేడాది వచ్చిన ‘టచ్ చేసి చూడు', ‘నేల టిక్కెట్', ‘అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద పరాజయం పాలయ్యాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో హిట్ట కోసం రవితేజ, ఫ్యాన్స్ వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నారు.
On the eve of MahaShivaRathri, the opening ceremony of MassMaharaja-VI Anand-RamTalluri’s ‘DiscoRaja’ held at SRT Entertainments office. Producer Rajini Talluri clapped for the first shot while Ram Talluri switched on the camera. RX100 fame Payal Rajput and Nannu Dhochukundhuvate fame Nabha Natesh will be playing leading ladies in the film. Regular Shooting will be started from tomorrow.
Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
