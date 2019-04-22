English summary

Seven movie shoot completed recently. Starring Havish as the hero, the romantic thriller is directed by Nizar Shafi. Ramesh Varma is producing it on Kiran Studios. This Telugu-Tamil film also features Regina Cassandra, Nandita Sweta, Anisha Ambrose, Aditi Arya, Pujitha Ponnada and Tridha Choudhary in key roles. Rahman and Sunkara Lakshmi will be seen in other prominent roles. writer-producer Ramesh Varma said that This movie is with Six girls and Six love stories. The love stories have a commonality: It's the same guy in all of them! What kind of a person is he who is in love with six girls? Is he good or bad? Why do the girls want only him? If you want to know the answers to these questions, you got to watch the soon-to-be-released 'Seven'