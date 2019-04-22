ఆరుగురు అమ్మాయిలు... ఆరు ప్రేమకథలతో రూపొందిన రొమాంటిక చిత్రం సెవెన్. ప్రతి ప్రేమ కథలోనూ అబ్బాయి ఒక్కడే! ఆరుగురు అమ్మాయిలను ఒకేసారి ప్రేమిస్తున్న అతడు మంచోడా? చెడ్డోడా? ప్రతి అమ్మాయి అతడే కావాలని ఎందుకు కోరుకుంటోంది? అనే విషయాలు మా సినిమా చూసి తెలుసుకోమంటున్నారు నిర్మాత రమేష్ వర్మ. ఆయన కథ అందించడంతో పాటు నిర్మించిన సినిమా 'సెవెన్' (7).
హవీష్ కథానాయకుడిగా నిజార్ షఫీ దర్శకత్వంలో కిరణ్ స్టూడియోస్ పతాకంపై రమేష్ వర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్లో రమేష్ వర్మ నిర్మించిన డిఫరెంట్ రొమాంటిక్ థ్రిల్లర్ 'సెవెన్'. రెజీనా, నందితా శ్వేత, అనీషా ఆంబ్రోస్, త్రిధా చౌదరి, అదితి ఆర్య, పూజితా పొన్నాడ కథానాయికలు. రహమాన్, సుంకర లక్ష్మి ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషించారు. ఈ సినిమా చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. ప్రస్తుతం నిర్మాణాంతర కార్యక్రమాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఏప్రిల్ నాలుగో వారంలో సినిమాలో తొలి పాటను విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా రమేష్ వర్మ మాట్లాడుతూ "ఇదొక రొమాంటిక్ థ్రిల్లర్ డ్రామా ఫిల్మ్. సినిమా బాగా వచ్చింది. స్క్రీన్ ప్లే కొత్తగా ఉంటుంది. ప్రేక్షకుల ఊహలకు అందని మలుపులతో కథనం సాగుతుంది. సినిమాలో వచ్చే ప్రతి ట్విస్ట్ ప్రేక్షకులను ఆశ్చర్యపరుస్తుంది. ప్రతి ట్విస్ట్ వెనుక కథలో భాగంగా ఎమోషనల్ లవ్ స్టోరీ ఉంటుంది. ఏప్రిల్ నాలుగో వారంలో హవీష్, రెజీనాపై తెరకెక్కించిన తొలి పాటను విడుదల చేస్తున్నాం. మేలో సినిమాను విడుదల చేస్తాం" అన్నారు.
Seven movie shoot completed recently. Starring Havish as the hero, the romantic thriller is directed by Nizar Shafi. Ramesh Varma is producing it on Kiran Studios. This Telugu-Tamil film also features Regina Cassandra, Nandita Sweta, Anisha Ambrose, Aditi Arya, Pujitha Ponnada and Tridha Choudhary in key roles. Rahman and Sunkara Lakshmi will be seen in other prominent roles. writer-producer Ramesh Varma said that This movie is with Six girls and Six love stories. The love stories have a commonality: It's the same guy in all of them! What kind of a person is he who is in love with six girls? Is he good or bad? Why do the girls want only him? If you want to know the answers to these questions, you got to watch the soon-to-be-released 'Seven'
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
